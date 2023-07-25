Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign said he was uninjured after a car crash while traveling in Tennessee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured Tuesady after a minor car crash while traveling to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities and his campaign team said.

A vehicle carrying DeSantis, a Republican primary presidential candidate, was in a motorcade on Interstate 75 South where the accident happened near Mile Marker 2.8 south of the exit to Route 153.

Chattanooga Police said when the motorcade showed down on the freeway, it caused four vehicles to hit each other, including the vehicle the governor was in.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," the DeSantis for President campaign said. "He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

No other details of the accident were available.

DeSantis was traveling in Tennessee for scheduled fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Franklin.