Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's team shot back at an ad criticizing the Republican's ban on mask and COVID-19 mandates.

The ad, from a group called Remove Ron that imitates a trailer for a film in The Purge series with airplane passengers being warned about entering Florida airspace, is "absurd," the governor's office said.

The premise of the ad is that people should "be afraid of freedom and should beg for eternal COVID tyranny," Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told the Washington Examiner.

US SENDS MONEY TO FLORIDA SCHOOL OFFICIALS WHO DEFIED ANTI-MASK MANDATE

"Gov. DeSantis’s critics believe that politicians should violate citizens’ rights and trample on the Constitution," Pushaw added. "They venerate petty tyrants who impose lockdowns and mandates by executive fiat, and they wish Florida was a biomedical security state like communist China."

Pushaw said DeSantis is committed to fighting for Floridians’ rights. She also said his fight for freedom is why "hundreds of people move to Florida from lockdown states every single day."

Although Remove Ron did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment, the group did post on Twitter that the ad "upset and triggered Ron's bot army."

"This ad has upset and triggered Ron’s bot army," the group tweeted. "Please do not retweet."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Upon the release of the ad, several notable people on Twitter shared their reactions. Some jokingly called the ad "amazing," while others said the ad made them "like DeSantis even more."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Florida, Ron DeSantis, Coronavirus, Advertising, Vaccination, Healthcare

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Ron DeSantis's team slams attack ad encouraging Floridians to 'beg for eternal COVID tyranny'