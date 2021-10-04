Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

Casey DeSantis is the mother of three children. She married DeSantis in 2010.

"I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," Ron DeSantis said.

The governor called his wife the "centerpiece" of their family and noted the impact she has made on "countless Floridians."

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only ... my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state," he continued. "Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

As Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, 41, has led multiple initiatives, including "Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope," according to Fox News. She is a former television host.

Mommy’s angels and my hero, I love you with all my heart ❤️ Grateful, Thankful and Blessed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ro69TO2DQ9 — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) September 24, 2021

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

