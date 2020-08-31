Ron Jeremy hit with 20 more sexual assault charges involving 13 women

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with new sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors on Monday filed 20 additional counts of sexual assault and groping against Jeremy, and he now faces 28 total counts of sexual violence, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jeremy was previously charged with sexually assaulting four women in incidents ranging from 2014 to 2019, with this coming after he had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday said the new charges against Jeremy involve 13 women in incidents dating back to 2004 and going up to 2020. Among the new allegations is that Jeremy sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2004 at a party, prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a Hollywood business in January 2020.

Prosecutors previously accused Jeremy of forcibly raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulting two women at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017, and forcibly raping a woman at that same bar in 2019. He denied those allegations, and The Associated Press reports he has pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

