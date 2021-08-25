Ron Jeremy indicted on 30 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears in a Los Angeles courtroom after his arrest on sex assault charges. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations made by more than 20 women that span the last quarter-century, prosecutors said.

Jeremy, 68, now faces a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint and multiple counts of sexually preying on women with foreign objects or while they were asleep, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. Jeremy also faces one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, stemming from an accusation that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita.

Sources told The Times last week that Jeremy's case, which was first filed in June of 2020, was being presented to a grand jury in order to avoid a public preliminary hearing where witnesses would have to testify in open court.

Jeremy has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Stu Goldfarb, could not immediately be reached for comment. Jeremy is due back in court in mid-October.

Prior to the indictment, he faced 34 counts of rape, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation stemming from allegations made by 23 women. It was not immediately clear which victims or counts were removed from the case during the grand jury process.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.