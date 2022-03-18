Ron Jeremy rape case suspended after ‘incoherent’ ex-porn star taken for mental health evaluation

Roisin O'Connor
·2 min read
Ron Jeremy will undergo a psychiatric evaluation after &#x002018;failing to recognise his own lawyer&#39; (Getty Images)
Ron Jeremy will undergo a psychiatric evaluation after ‘failing to recognise his own lawyer' (Getty Images)

Ron Jeremy’s serial rape case was suspended this week, after the jailed porn star was asked to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The 69-year-old, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was indicted in August last year on 34 counts of sexual assault, with the charges dating as far back as 1996.

The ages of his 21 alleged victims range from as young as 15, to 51. Jeremy has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday 17 March, a critical hearing in the case was suspended after he was reportedly unable to recognise his own lawyer.

“I was just up in the cell where he was being kept, and I tried to get his attention unsuccessfully,” his defense lawyer Stuart Goldfarb told the court, via US media reports.

“He was unable to determine who I was and wouldn’t accommodate both myself and the bailiff to fit into the wheelchair to come down here. I don’t think he should be forced to come down here under these circumstances.”

Judge George Lomeli stated that the bailiff had also described Jeremy as “incoherent” and “not obeying commands”, before announcing his decision to suspend proceedings. The case has now been referred to a mental health courthouse for a hearing on 1 April, with Jeremy scheduled to return to the criminal courtroom on 19 April.

Jeremy allegedly exploited the novelty of his celebrity to meet and often isolate the women he raped and sexually assaulted, using the same tactics for years, according to grand jury testimony from 21 women that was unsealed last September.

The disgraced pornography actor Ron Jeremy (BBC)
The disgraced pornography actor Ron Jeremy (BBC)

“Wouldn’t it be funny if we got a picture and an autograph from him?” one woman, identified only as Jane Doe 8, said she remembered telling her friend when they saw Jeremy in 2013 at a West Hollywood bar and grill. He would sexually assault her minutes later, the woman testified. Several women claimed the attacks took place in the restaurant’s bathroom.

The hearing on 17 March was supposed to address Jeremy’s request to have the case separated into 21 individual trials, Rolling Stone reports. However, prosecutors have opposed the motion, arguing that the offences he is charged with involve the same class of crime.

The judge declined to hear further arguments pending Jeremy’s mental health evaluation.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Recommended Stories

  • Adult film star Ron Jeremy's sex-crimes case on hold for mental health evaluation

    Ron Jeremy is not mentally fit to defend himself against sex crime charges, his lawyer told an LA judge, who suspended the case for psych evaluation.

  • 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case

    The world is at a 'dangerous moment' in the fight against diseases like polio, a senior World Health Organization official said, as efforts begin to immunize 23 million children across five African countries after an outbreak in Malawi. In February, Malawi declared its first case of wild poliovirus in 30 years, when a three-year old girl in the Lilongwe district was paralysed as a result of her infection. The case raised alarm because Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020 and there are only two countries in the world where it is endemic: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

  • Cincinnati police identify victim of Oakley Target shooting

    Cincinnati police responded Thursday to Target at Oakley Station. One person has died and police are searching for suspects.

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Watch 'American Idol' Star Katy Perry Stop Luke Bryan Mid-Song to Address a Major Mistake

    'American Idol' judge Katy Perry corrected country music singer Luke Bryan when he was singing her 2010 hit song "Firework" with the wrong lyrics.

  • U.S. to pay $127.5 million to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had settled the 40 civil cases arising out of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for $127.5 million. "This settlement resolves all of the cases," the Justice Department said in a statement. The U.S. government reached the settlement in November with the families of students and faculty who were killed and injured during the shooting, a source told Reuters at the time.

  • Vos meets with election decertification supporters

    Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met with supporters who want to decertify Joe Biden's 2020 victory. He held that it can't be done.

  • Ron Jeremy ‘Incoherent’ at Courthouse, Rape Case Suspended For Mental Health Exam

    The jailed porn star will undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine "competency" after he allegedly failed to recognize his lawyer ahead of a court hearing Thursday

  • North Carolina man used Game of Thrones-themed companies — White Walker, Khaleesi and The Night’s Watch — in $1.7 million COVID-19 relief fraud

    Tristan Bishop Pan Pan claimed the companies had tens of thousands of dollars in monthly payroll, when, in fact, they employed no one.

  • 'Orbeez Challenge': Video shows Florida Amazon driver, mother and child being shot at

    Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have put out a warning about a social media trend: the Orbeez Challenge. Multiple police department and sheriff's offices have been receiving reports of people hit by Orbeez gel beads fired from toy blaster guns.

  • Texas man accused of fatally shooting 2 dentists at clinic

    A Texas man was arrested on a capital murder charge after fatally shooting two dentists at a clinic, authorities said. Steven Alexander Smith, 40, is accused of shooting the two people Wednesday afternoon at Affordable Dentures in Tyler, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Smith “became angry at clinic staff” and retrieved a handgun from his pickup truck and then returned to the lobby and opened fire.

  • Long John Silver’s managers retaliated against teen when she said no to sex, feds say

    “No woman should be forced to work in this kind of environment, and her willingness to come forward helped protect other vulnerable young women from suffering the same treatment.”

  • ‘Belligerently Drunk’ Ex-Roommate Admitted to Murdering College Student, Cops Say

    Police handout / courtesy Anna KnutsonFor nearly 15 years, Anita Knutson’s family anxiously waited for North Dakota authorities to identify a suspect in the brutal murder of the 18-year-old Minot State University student inside her off-campus apartment.That day finally arrived this week with the arrest of 34-year-old Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate and had previously told police she was out of town at her parents’ house at the time of the June 2007 murder. In a probable-cause affidavit

  • Black Man’s Hunting Trip Death Is Ruled Self-Defense. His Family ‘Isn’t Surprised.’

    CBS PittsburghPennsylvania authorities announced this week that no charges will be filed in the death of a Black man who was fatally shot nine times during a hunting trip.In a statement to The Daily Beast, an attorney for Peter Spencer’s family said that they disagree with the Venango County district attorney’s decision—but are “not surprised” by the outcome.“This is the type of behavior we have seen from the [Pennsylvania] state police and Venango County district attorney from the outset,” atto

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…

  • ‘I’m going to jail, bro.’ Shooters shooting suspect called pals from police car, cops say

    A former restaurant worker at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant shot a current employee, then turned back to shoot him a second time, according to an arrest report

  • Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

    A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence. Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty. According to testimony at Halderson's trial, he tried to burn his parents' bodies in the family fireplace before dumping them along the Wisconsin River and at a rural property, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

  • Disney employees, former judge arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

    Authorities arrested 108 people, including alleged child sexual predators and those seeking prostitutes.

  • Rockaway café owner accused of affair with underage waitress takes plea deal

    Robert Grow, who owned Potbelly's Riverside Café in Rockaway Borough, will face probation and up to 90 days in jail at his May sentencing.

  • Italian court reduces life sentences for U.S. tourists over policeman's murder

    ROME (Reuters) -An Italian appeals court on Thursday reduced the prison terms imposed on two American tourists who were originally given life sentences for the 2019 murder of a policeman in a case that shook Italy. The court ruled that Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, should serve 24 years in jail for stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega to death in central Rome. His friend, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was handed a 22-year term.