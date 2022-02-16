Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • William Pocan
    American judge
  • Mark Pocan
    American politician
  • Ron Johnson
    Ron Johnson
    American politician
  • Tammy Baldwin
    United States Senator from Wisconsin
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, in the Green Bay division.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, in the Green Bay division.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said late Tuesday that he's opposing the nomination of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan to an open seat on the federal court in Green Bay.

Johnson said in a statement he has been "hearing concerns from the Green Bay legal community that they needed a judge who is locally based and actively involved in their community. That is not the case with Judge Pocan."

In the unusually worded statement, Johnson then pivoted and said: "In addition, the tragedy in Waukesha never should have happened."

Subscribe to our On Wisconsin Politics newsletter for the week's political news explained.

Johnson was referring to the November Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha in which the defendant, Darrell Brooks, was free on $1,000 bail set in a domestic violence case in Milwaukee County involving the same vehicle.

Pocan was not involved in the Brooks case. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said the bail recommendation was a mistake.

"I cannot support someone for a lifetime appointment that has granted low bail for someone charged with violent felonies," Johnson said. "That is not in the best interest of Wisconsinites nor Americans. I look forward to working with President Biden on selecting a suitable nominee.”

More: Assembly passes bail measure requiring court officials to factor in a crime's severity, while Senate passes COVID, gun bills

In June, Johnson and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin recommended Pocan and three other candidates to fill the vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Their names were forwarded to the White House.

The candidates were recommended to Johnson and Baldwin by the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission.

Last week, Baldwin submitted a so-called blue slip to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, signaling her support for Pocan, the brother of Democratic U.S. Rep Mark Pocan.

It's uncertain if the nomination can move forward without Johnson's support.

On Tuesday, the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary rated Pocan as "well qualified" for the judicial position.

A White House spokesman was critical of Johnson's stance.

"Judge Pocan is as deeply qualified today as he was when Senator Johnson recommended him to the President for this exact vacancy in June," Andrew J. Bates said in a statement. "He is a respected member of the Wisconsin legal community and the American Bar Association just gave him their highest rating. And he had absolutely no connection to the Waukesha tragedy.

"Judge Pocan would also make history as the first LGBTQ federal judge for Wisconsin. Senator Johnson’s arbitrary reversal is unfortunate, and the rationale given for it is without foundation.”

Rick Esenberg, a member of the state's federal nominating commission, said Baldwin and Johnson "haven't always agreed with the outcome of the commission process."

Esenberg, a conservative, noted that in 2018 Baldwin "refused to move forward" on the nomination of Gordon Giampietro to a federal judgeship in the state's Eastern District.

"Senator Johnson has decided that he can't support Judge Pocan," Esenberg said. "That's his call."

Lester Pines, a Democrat and commission member, said: "Johnson does not appear to understand that Wisconsin requires circuit court judges to determine conditions of release that will ensure the defendants appearance while protecting the public. Cash bail is not the default."

He called Pocan "eminently qualified."

"He will serve in the Green Bay division and it is possible he would relocate to Green Bay," Pines said. "A few people in the legal community there do not get to pick the judge who will serve there."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that Johnson "is blocking this committee from proceeding on a nomination he recommended to President Biden."

Durbin added that he was "disappointed" in Johnson's "lack of communication" with the committee. Durbin claimed Johnson's staff "did not respond to four separate communications from my staff sent over the course of nearly a month" about the nomination and that his office only heard "second-hand" of Johnson's move to block Pocan.

"Such a lack of communication is unacceptable and frankly disrespectful to the nominee and his family," Durbin said. "I hope Senator Johnson will rethink his position."

Asked about Johnson's claim that Pocan granted low bail for someone involved in violent felonies, the senator's staff on Wednesday pointed to a case involving Davario D. Washington of Milwaukee.

Washington, 21, was charged in November 2014 with two counts of armed robbery. According to the complaint, he robbed a would-be seller of an Xbox gaming console at gunpoint, and stole an iPhone from another man from whom Washington had arranged to buy some shoes. Both sales were initiated via Facebook marketplace.

Court Commissioner Grace Flynn set a $2,500 signature bond at Washington's initial appearance Nov. 29. He made several later court appearances as his lawyer and prosecutors worked toward a plea deal.

On Oct. 10, 2015, Washington was arrested after he fled a stolen car involved in a high speed chase. He was later charged with stealing that car and three others over the prior three months. All were taken during supposed sales from private sellers who had advertised the cars on Craigslist or Facebook.

In one instance, a man with Washington for the purchase showed a gun to the seller and her three friends before he and Washington drove off with the car without paying.

While test-driving an Infiniti with the seller in September, the complaint states, Washington stopped the car along the way to inspect parts of the exterior. While he and the owner were outside the car, Washington quickly got back in, locked the doors and drove off, running over the owner and breaking his foot.

As soon as Washington was arrested, the prosecutor in the 2014 armed robbery case asked to have his bail increased. Pocan raised it to $5,000 cash the next day, Oct. 13, 2015.

Washington pleaded guilty in both cases in January 2016. Pocan sentenced him to eight years in prison, and six years of extended supervision on the two armed robberies, and four more years in prison, and two more on supervision, for two of the car thefts, the one in which the seller was run over, and the one involving a gun. Two of the car theft counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Columnist Daniel Bice and reporter Bruce Vielmetti contributed to this report.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's Interior secretary Zinke broke ethics rules, watchdog says

    Trump's Interior secretary Zinke broke ethics rules, watchdog says

  • U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

    Vehicles on U.S. roads will now be allowed to use advanced headlights known as "adaptive driving beams" that could help prevent nighttime crashes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

  • Ukraine: On unity day, flags convey endurance, defiance

    The Ukrainian flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance. A pair of human chains grasped a blue and yellow banner along the edge of a stadium field in Kyiv, one on either side. Others clutched tiny flags individually on Wednesday, which Ukraine's president declared a day of national unity.

  • Big Tech Leads Stock Losses Amid Fed-Hike Anguish: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as traders struggled to evaluate the risk of geopolitical tension in Ukraine and the impact of mounting inflation on Federal Reserve policy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaTechnology compan

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin quips she’ll invite Fauci to Idaho so she can ‘lock him up’

    She also took aim at an event hosted by Boise Police and Boise State University.

  • Federal health officials say they will soon update COVID-19 masking guidance

    After several states, including California, lifted indoor mask mandates on their own, the CDC assures that updated COVID-19 guidance is on the way.

  • Judge Tosses Sarah Palin's Defamation Case Against New York Times

    The federal civil case stemmed from a 2017 editorial that misleadingly linked the former Alaska governor to a deadly mass shooting.

  • Nonprofits in Yuma provide ‘border aid runs’ as the number of migrants seeking asylum hit an all time high

    In the last month, hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to border towns in Arizona. The operation, ‘Task Force Badge,’ was ordered by Governor Doug Ducey after a 2000% increase in migrants seeking asylum in Yuma County since 2020.

  • Sen. Hawley demands answers on FBI, AG Garland school board memo: 'Silence must end'

    Sen. Hawley follows up on previous letters, says Garland "must promptly disclose" details of memorandum.

  • Red Cross says 'state-sponsored' hackers exploited unpatched vulnerability

    The recent cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which compromised the data of more than 515,000 “highly vulnerable” people, was likely the work of state-sponsored hackers. In an update published on Wednesday, the ICRC confirmed that the initial intrusion dates back to November 9, 2021, two months before the attack was disclosed on January 18, adding that its analysis shows that the intrusion was a "highly-sophisticated" targeted attack on its systems — and not an attack on third-party contractor systems as the ICRC first said. The ICRC said it knows that the attack was targeted "because the attackers created code designed solely for execution on the concerned ICRC servers.”

  • Biden's ocean wind target comes into view

    Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere's already enough offshore wind power in the U.S. development pipeline to exceed the White House target of 30 gigawatts of capacity by 2030, per S&P Global Market Intelligence.Why it matters: Marine wind power, a largely untapped resource in the U.S., is among the tools that can help decarbonize the country's electricity. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big pi

  • Arrest made in series of Albuquerque stabbings linked to man on bicycle

    New Mexico authorities said they have arrested a suspect linked to a series of stabbings in the Albuquerque area, The Associated Press reported. Police in Albuquerque said in a statement on Monday that they had arrested Tobias Gutierrez on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities said that Gutierrez committed the stabbing spree for several hours along Central Avenue, one of Albuquerque's main streets.According to police,...

  • Pardoned Kushner pal pleads guilty to cyberstalking charges

    A former newspaper editor who received a pardon from former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Wednesday to state cyberstalking charges in New York in a deal that could eventually see the case dropped. Manhattan prosecutors said they will withdraw Ken Kurson’s misdemeanor counts of attempted computer trespass and attempted eavesdropping in a year if he performs 100 hours of community service and stays out of trouble. Kurson, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was charged in August with hacking his wife’s online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people amid heated divorce proceedings in 2015.

  • The ranting 2022 version of Sen. Ron Johnson has created a mess of his own making

    Senator Ron Johnson no longer fits the image of what Wisconsinites want from a rational conservative representative.

  • EU states agree on need to build own satellite constellation

    European Union ministers, meeting on space policy in Toulouse, on Wednesday agreed that the bloc needed an autonomous satellite constellation infrastructure for high-speed internet access, France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said. "This is probably the most important achievement of today's meeting," Le Maire told a news conference after the meeting. French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke at the event, said that bundling efforts to build up a satellite constellation independently from more advanced projects like Elon Musk's SpaceX was for Europe was a "matter of sovereignty".

  • Charlotte man reportedly shot by police under $1 million bond in Gaston County Jail

    Omar De'Vone Jordan was in the hospital being treated for his injuries in Friday's incident with Mount Holly Police, but was released Monday.

  • 'A light bulb went off': How golfer Billy Mayfair came to Oklahoma after autism spectrum disorder diagnosis

    Billy Mayfair joined the ranks of pro golfers who call Oklahoma home. He moved here because of a late-in-life diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.

  • With little warning, Clear Creek Amana school board leadership resign

    President and vice president of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District school board resigned during a special meeting Monday evening.

  • Semiconductor industry startup Moov picks Austin for its second HQ

    Moov connects buyers and sellers in the semiconductor equipment sector.

  • Texas patients are rushing to get abortions before the state's six-week limit. Clinics are struggling to keep up.

    When the woman started crying in the ultrasound room, Joe Nelson tried to comfort her, as he has comforted dozens of other patients who are too far along to get an abortion in Texas. She was a single mother with two kids at home, experiencing a rare pregnancy condition that had left her too nauseous to work, said Nelson, a doctor at Whole Woman's Health, an abortion clinic in Austin. The woman was over the legal limit established by Texas's restrictive new law, Nelson said, but just barely. A fe