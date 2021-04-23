Ron Johnson questions government's "big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine"

Axios
·2 min read

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said Thursday that because the COVID-19 vaccines are not fully approved by the FDA, the U.S. government "probably should have limited the distribution to the vulnerable" — questioning the "big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine."

Why it matters: Vaccine hesitancy — especially among white Republicans — is viewed as one of the major barriers to reaching herd immunity in the U.S. and bringing the pandemic to an end.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Johnson told Wisconsin conservative radio host Vicki McKenna that he supported Operation Warp Speed and acknowledged that the "the science tells us that vaccines are 95% effectives," but then added: "So if you have a vaccine, quite honestly what do you care if your neighbor has one or not? What is it to you?"

  • Health experts have cautioned that it's still not clear whether the vaccine fully reduces transmission of the virus, meaning it's important to continue taking precautions around unvaccinated people.

  • The CDC also recently published an analysis finding that an unvaccinated worker at a Kentucky nursing home caused "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated staff and residents, underscoring the importance of widespread vaccine uptake among the American public.

The big picture: Johnson echoed Republican criticisms of "vaccine passports," condemning the idea as "freedom-robbing" and suggesting that COVID — like climate change — is being wielded by Democrats as a way to exert control.

  • "[W]hy this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine, to the point where you better impose it, you're going to shame people, you're going to force them to carry a card to prove that they've been vaccinated so they can participate in society?" Johnson asked.

  • "I'm getting highly suspicious of what's happening here," he added.

Go deeper: Assaulting the Truth, Ron Johnson Helps Erode Confidence in Government (N.Y. Times)

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Massachusetts among states with low COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rate, CDC says

    Doctors are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to bring an end to the pandemic.

  • Lynn struggling to overcome vaccine hesitancy

    Massachusetts continues to make progress in the vaccine rollout, but not everybody is lining up for a vaccine. In Lynn, the city has a robust vaccine network in place, but vaccine hesitancy is an issue.

  • Trump administration officials thought they'd be memorialized in statues for doing such a great job negotiating with China, former Obama official says

    "We have to do everything we can to prevail, and when we do, there will be statues built in our honor," a Trump official told an Obama official.

  • Gender reveal party prompts fears of 'earthquakes' after US couple detonates 80 pounds of explosives

    Explosives used for a gender reveal party in New Hampshire were so loud that residents across state lines thought there was an earthquake. Locals in the Rockingham County area reported the foundations of their homes cracking and walls rocking to police, who located the origin of the blast in a quarry, where a family admitted to holding the gathering. The source was 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms practice. The family said they thought the quarry was the safest place to set off the blast and let their relatives know they were expecting a baby boy. “It was earth-shaking,” a neighbor who lives near Torromeo Industries in Kingston, where the explosives were set off at 7pm EST on Tuesday, told NBC news. Residents in a 20-mile radius and as far away as Massachusetts heard the explosion, with many calling 911.

  • Number of Capitol riot arrests of military, law enforcement and government personnel rises to 52

    As authorities investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continue to pore over images and video of the riot, they've encountered a distressing trend: A growing number of alleged perpetrators had previously served their country. At least 52 active or retired military, law enforcement, or government service employees are among the over 400 suspects arrested for their alleged actions at the Capitol, according to an ABC News investigation based on military records, court records, interviews, and publicly available news reports. Mary McCord, a longtime national security official who now runs Georgetown University's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, said extremism among those with military or law enforcement backgrounds is a serious problem that needs to be addressed immediately.

  • Oklahoma governor signs bill that offers protections to drivers who hit protesters

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has signed into law a measure that provides protections to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while "fleeing a riot."The big picture: The legislation, signed Wednesday, also increases the penalties for protesters who block public roadways. Oklahoma is one of several states that has passed measures targeting demonstrators in the wake of last year's nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIowa's Republican-led House passed a similar bill last week, per the Des Moines Register.Florida's "anti-riot" bill signed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also grants civil immunity to drivers who hit protesters if the latter are blocking roads. Details: "A motor vehicle operator who unintentionally causes injury or death to an individual shall not be criminally or civilly liable for the injury or death, if ... the injury or death of the individual occurred while the motor vehicle operator was fleeing from a riot," the bill says. The immunity applies if the driver is operating under a "reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary" to protect themselves from injury or death.The bill also makes blocking a public roadway during a protest a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. The bill becomes effective on Nov. 1. Between the lines: The legislation does not define the circumstances that make it "necessary" to "flee" the scene of a protest.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?

    Death by suicide is the number one cause of death for young adult Asian Americans. Kelvin Murray/Getty ImagesRacially motivated violence looks like the mass shootings that killed Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Chung Park, Hyun Grant and Suncha Kim in Atlanta on March 16, 2021. Racially motivated violence also looks like suicide, which is defined as a deliberate act of self-directed violence in order to cause injury to oneself that results in death. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. When broken down by race, suicide is the first leading cause of death among Asian American young adults age 15-24. This is true of no other racial group in this age range in America. Despite this disparity, very little attention is paid by society and by gatekeeping institutions like academe and private and public funding agencies as to what causes suicidal behavior among racial minorities like Asian Americans. There is not enough research on how to prevent suicide among Asian Americans in particular. What makes this research more challenging to do is that Asian Americans are also the least likely racial group to seek and utilize mental health services. I am a doctoral candidate studying public health, with a focus on minority mental health disparities research. Here’s what I think is important to know about how violence, suicide and disparities all connect to affect Asian American lives. Determining who might be at risk for death by suicide is a difficult task. MStudioImages/via Getty Images Beyond risk factors When an Asian American death occurs by suicide, it is not simply because that person experienced risk factors. Sure, the evidence suggests that the risk of a suicide attempt increases if there are easily accessible means such as guns in the home or if the person knows someone who died by suicide. But is that the full picture for Asian Americans, or even for other racial minorities? The truth is, the people who study suicide are still trying to come up with a profile of who is “at risk” in order to precisely predict, and ultimately prevent, suicidal behavior and death. Today, many research dollars go into the development of computer algorithms and genetic biomarkers to precisely calculate who is at risk. Will these methods do justice to the racialized experience of being Asian American in the U.S.? Only one national study targeting Asian American mental health So the question now becomes: How can research scientists better understand and develop suicide prevention efforts that precisely address racial minorities like Asian Americans? To answer this question, there must first be research on Asian Americans to study. Unfortunately, the first, only and last study that assesses national epidemiological prevalence estimates of mental disorders in the Asian American community occurred and was published in the early 2000s, nearly two decades ago. Since these data were collected, the U.S. Asian population grew 72% by 2015, making Asians the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group, surpassing Hispanics. In my view, suicide among Asian Americans is a seriously unaddressed problem that could become endemic in a rapidly growing community with little to no direction on how to stop it. Comic Anna Akana discusses stigma about mental health issues in Asian Americans. Centuries of stigma What if there was a way to scientifically account for racism as the fundamental cause of health disparities? The answer lies in understanding stigma. Stigmatized identity is arguably a universal phenomenon. People who are stigmatized are unwanted by society, negatively stereotyped, rejected and excluded, and ultimately othered. Asian Americans have experienced this kind of stigmatization institutionally since the early years of modern America as racial categorizations began to solidify. As America continues to racialize Asian Americans, it continues a legacy of structural violence and historical trauma. This means that anti-Asian violence exists within the very fabric of American society. It is this societal oppression and violence that becomes internalized into self-hatred, self-harm and ultimately the self-directed violence that is suicide. When it comes to being Asian in America, though, the story is incomplete with looking only at race. There are plenty of violently oppressive systems that Asian Americans face that pile on the risk of self-directed violence. These are intersecting in nature. It is the intersectionality, or cross-sections, of Asian American identity that must be closely investigated to uncover insights into suicide prevention for this incredibly diverse community. Being an immigrant and experiencing xenophobia, for example, is a dominant experience for many Asian Americans. Although many have lived in the United States for several generations, Asian Americans do account for a large portion of today’s adult second generation. Second-generation immigrants are people who are native-born citizens in the United States and have at least one parent who is foreign-born. What makes this important to know? Current trends indicate that the U.S. is explosively growing into an immigrant-rich nation. More than 36% of all Americans are projected to be of immigrant origin – that’s first- or second-generation – by 2050. By that time, the overwhelming majority – 93% – of the country’s working-age population will be of immigrant origin, too. Here’s the problem: Second-generation immigrants are considered an at-risk group for suicidal behavior and death by researchers across the world. Researchers aren’t fully sure why yet, and that’s why this research is so timely. Signs of suicidal thinking are hard to know. Everyday actions may not change at all. Sean Justice/Getty Images A complicated and time-consuming issue Research takes decades to implement. It also takes decades to figure out the problem and how to address it. The public health scientists who work on disparities research are aware of the complex problems facing minority populations like Asian Americans. If there were an intervention to end racism and xenophobia, perhaps many Asian American lives would be saved both from homicide and suicide. The reality is that white supremacy runs so deep in America that even reversing racism would not undo the disparities in health outcomes such as suicide. This is because assimilation is “traumagenic.” That means the traumatic exposures of racist and xenophobic violence and discrimination hold the power to disrupt psychological and physiological functioning and alter genetic code for generations to come. Race-based traumatic stress holds the power to predispose entire populations, entire communities like Asian Americans, to self-directed violence. In my view, what is left to do is to work to change the norms of inclusion. It won’t take years of research to do that. Just start now. Act locally. Here’s a first step. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Amelia Noor-Oshiro, Johns Hopkins University. Read more:Are America’s schools safe for Asian Americans?Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemic Amelia Noor-Oshiro does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • One dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks, study finds

    One dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65% in a study. Two doses of Pfizer's shot did so by 90%.

  • "We have just hit a wall": Colorado Black lawmakers confront racism in Capitol

    The racial tension at the Colorado Capitol is escalating, and Black lawmakers say they won't tolerate it — or the silence of their white allies any longer.What they're saying: "We have just hit a wall," state Rep. Dominique Jackson (D-Aurora) told the Denver Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."What we’re facing, we’ve been facing the same thing our entire lives. That’s why we’re exhausted," added Sen. Janet Buckner, a fellow Aurora Democrat and Legislative Black Caucus member.What happened: Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Penrose) made a joke last week about lynching and said the Three-fifths Compromise that devalued the lives of Black slaves during the drafting of the Constitution was "not impugning anybody’s humanity."Rep. Rod Bockenfeld (R-Watkins) shouted "I didn't ask for this color" on the House floor after a Black lawmaker condemned white supremacy following last month's Atlanta shootings, in which six of the victims were Asian women.In 2019, another Republican lawmaker falsely claimed that white people were lynched as often as Black people.Be smart: The instances are not isolated, and Black lawmakers say their viewpoints are more likely to get discounted.The other side: Rep. Richard Holtorf, an Akron Republican who identifies as Hispanic, said he had a gay Black friend in college and added that the Black caucus "could temper their remarks" about race."We’re Americans first. We have to start with that premise," he told the Post. "We can’t continue to politically divide and racially divide ourselves."The big picture: Beginning in the 2019 session, Colorado's General Assembly became more diverse. There are now nine members, all Democrats, in the Legislative Black Caucus.A 2020 study from Metro State University in Denver found that diversity influences the policy issues debated at the statehouse.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tucker Carlson claims Democrats will 'allow children to stab each other' in sardonic diatribe

    In the lengthy diatribe, Carlson failed to mention the many Democrats and members of the media who have defended the officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant.

  • Biden will unveil eye-popping new tax rates for wealthiest Americans

    President Biden in the next few days will unveil eye-popping new tax rates for the wealthiest Americans —a top marginal income tax rate of 39.6% and a capital gains rate of 43.4%.Why it matters: The proposal, to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress next Wednesday, is an opening bid for Hill negotiations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%," Bloomberg News reported.The Dow closed down more than 300 points after the plans leaked.Practically and politically, the White House needs buy-in from Congress to pay for social spending in the next phase of his plan to reshape the American economy, the American Families Plan.Between the lines: Democrats close to the White House believe that the amount of revenue that the IRS can collect on capital gains actually decreases past a certain point, probably in the low 30% range. That means the ultimate capital gains rate could be well below 43.4%Officials haven't yet made clear whether the capital gains rate would apply in 2022 — or in 2021, which would allow the IRS to harness some of this year's massive equities earnings.Goldman Sachs sent out a research note last evening entitled, “No Surprises in President Biden’s Reported Capital Gains Proposal.": "We expect Congress will pass a scaled back version of this tax increase." What we're watching: Biden also is likely to raise more revenue from the wealthy by making changes to estate taxes.Biden wants to change the so-called "stepped up basis" for accounting purposes, and value assets when they are passed on to an heir, not at their original cost.The White House thinks that change could lead more individuals to liquidate assets before they die, allowing the IRS to tax them then instead of encouraging families to keep passing on them for more favorable tax treatment. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Biden wants to value estates at how much they are worth when they change hands and remove the so-called "stepped up basis."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • Newsmax Host: Did Fox Cancel Dobbs to Cover Up Murdoch Ties to China?

    NewsmaxNewsmax continued its largely one-sided feud with Fox News on Thursday night when host Grant Stinchfield speculated that longtime Fox star Lou Dobbs was benched by the network in an effort to hide its close ties and dealings with China.“Fox News continues to disappoint conservatives across America. I want to know, why did Fox News can Lou Dobbs?” Stinchfield rhetorically asked Thursday evening.Dobbs’ long-running and highly-rated Fox Business show was abruptly canceled in early February, just a day after a voting software company named Dobbs and other Fox hosts in its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. Dobbs, one of Fox’s loudest boosters of former President Donald Trump’s election denialism and voter fraud lies, has not appeared on any Fox programming since his show’s cancellation. The network, for its part, said the show’s demise was due to “planned changes.”Stinchfield, however, suggested that Dobbs’ hawkish attitude towards China and rabid support for Trump’s foreign policy stance is the real reason why the ultra-conservative host is no longer on Fox airwaves.Newsmax host claims Fox News may have benched Lou Dobbs to cover up Fox and Murdoch ties to China, including "Rupert Murdoch's third wife" pic.twitter.com/cSux3SNGzV— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 23, 2021 “I have come to the conclusion Fox News no longer supports President Trump’s America first principles, which is why they couldn’t stand Lou Dobbs on their air,” he blared.“Maybe Fox News banishing Dobbs from their network is more sinister,” Stinchfield continued. “Maybe it’s about China. The Murdochs’ investments and business ties to that rogue nation, maybe that’s what this is about.”Laying out his theory, the primetime Newsmax host eventually brought up the fact that Murdoch’s third wife—they have since divorced—is “a mainland Chinese,” adding that “Murdoch’s own Wall Street Journal raised the question, could she be a Chinese spy?” and noting she’s “well-known for managing elite connections in China.”Furthermore, he said, it is “well known the Murdochs have spent decades trying to capitalize off the Chinese media market.”“Maybe, this is why Fox News could not tolerate Lou Dobbs doing this,” Stinchfield concluded, throwing to a montage of Dobbs trashing China.This isn’t the first time that Newsmax has tried to capitalize on Fox’s cancellation of Dobbs in an effort to appeal to conservative viewers. Days after the pro-Trump Fox host’s benching, Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty suggested Dobbs was dumped because he supported Trump while mocking Fox’s then struggling ratings.Openly embracing election denialism, the fledgling right-wing channel briefly saw its ratings skyrocket after the 2020 election as it openly courted disgruntled Trump supporters angry with Fox News acknowledging President Joe Biden’s victory. Following Biden’s inauguration, however, Newsmax has seen its ratings collapse, and Fox News insiders once again see the network as “a non-threat and essentially irrelevant.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The government promised to forgive military members’ student loans after 10 years of service — it’s only worked for 124 of them

    'Just when you think we've hit rock bottom when it comes to the complete mismanagement of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, you see reports like this.'

  • Covid pandemic over in Britain, say experts

    Britain is no longer in a pandemic, experts have said, as new data showed the vaccination programme is reducing symptomatic Covid infections by up to 90 per cent. In the first large real-world study of the impact of vaccination on the general population, researchers found that the rollout is having a major impact on cutting both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. Sarah Walker, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology at Oxford and Chief Investigator on the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infection Survey, said that Britain had ‘moved from a pandemic to an endemic situation’ where the virus is circulating at a low, largely controllable level in the community. The new research, based on throat swabs from 373,402 people between December 1 last year and April 3, found three weeks after one dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, symptomatic infections fell by 74 per cent and infections without symptoms by 57 per cent. By two doses, asymptomatic infections were down 70 per cent and symptomatic by 90 per cent.

  • Neighbor with footage of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting: Officer 'did what he thought was best'

    Donavon Brinson, who captured footage of the fatal shooting of an Ohio teen by a police officer, says the officer was not faced with many choices and only had seconds to respond.

  • Claudia Jordan Says Kanye Wanted to Hook Up With Her While With Kim Kardashian: 'I Couldn't Do It'

    'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Claudia Jordan has said that Kanye West “tried” to hook up with her while he was still with Kim Kardashian.

  • Gaetz's complaints about Iran hostage scheme will not distract FBI probe: source

    A federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex will not be derailed by his assertion that a veteran asked his father for money to pay for the release of an American held by Iran, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said. Investigators believe the purported scheme to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007, lacked credibility, the source said. Another U.S. official familiar with the case noted that Levinson's family in March 2020 publicly accepted U.S. government assessments that he died in Iranian custody.

  • Mormon sex therapist ousted from faith for critiques

    A sex therapist in Utah who has publicly challenged her faith's policies on sexuality has been kicked out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a disciplinary hearing. Natasha Helfer received a letter Wednesday from a regional church official explaining the reasons for her removal from the Salt Lake City-based church, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Helfer was disciplined by church leaders in Kansas, where she lived before moving to Utah in 2019.

  • Republicans blew up after a Democratic congressman accused them of spreading 'racist trash' in a debate over giving Washington, DC, statehood

    "With all the racist trash my colleagues have brought to this debate, I can see why they're worried about having a place to put it," Rep. Jones said.