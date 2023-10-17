Ron Lauder Is Latest UPenn Donor to Slam Palestinian Literary Event

Ronald Lauder is the latest big-ticket donor to the University of Pennsylvania to slam the school for hosting a Palestinian literary conference and threatened to hit the school where it hurts: their endowment. The New York Post reports that the cosmetics magnate, who heads the World Jewish Congress, told UPenn President Liz Magill in a letter that he plans to “re-examine” his financial support for the campus. Lauder reminded her that he traveled to Philadelphia to personally urge her to cancel the event, which featured alleged antisemite and Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters. And he demanded that none of the students at the institute that bears his name be taught by anyone who organized the conference.

Read it at New York Post

Read more at The Daily Beast.