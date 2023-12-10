Ron Sachs: Losing Aimee: Coping with the loss of a beloved daughter/sister

It’s a little more than six months since the death of our beloved middle daughter/sister, Aimee Nicole Sachs, 38. She suffered two strokes, the powerful second one locking her into a body that no longer functioned on its own. Aimee made the brave decision to choose life for others, as an organ donor. Three people received her kidneys and liver – ensuring their own healthier path forward.

The late Aimee Sachs pictured here in her beloved Bald Point,

The profound pain that envelopes any of us when we lose people creates a connector for us with others – naturally – as we all are destined to suffer losses. It binds us together in a shared, sad solidarity about the giant gaps and cavernous canyons created in our days. We miss them so much that it endlessly aches.

As anyone, we’ve lost other loved ones in recent years: parents, colleagues, siblings, best friends, pets. They all hurt. But losing Aimee is the hardest and longest pain in the life experience of our family -- and it still owns a part of every day.

Aimee Sachs, at age 10, playing catch with her father, Ron Sachs.

Accepting the loss of Aimee is prominent in the days of my oldest and youngest daughters, Samantha and Julie, my wife, Gay, and me – and all who knew and loved that spirited, smart, talented, and funny young woman. Losing Aimee has terribly disrupted the plan for our lives – and especially hers. Nothing is the same without her. We treasure our rich memories and many stories of Aimee. We share them as a way of keeping her present.

As a parent, or a sibling, losing a child/sister plunges you into a deep darkness in which the highs in any day are starkly diminished because someone so dear is forever missing. We almost don’t feel right enjoying a happy moment. But we must allow happiness into our hearts on any day, or it dishonors our dear Aimee.

In contrast, any lows, problems, or sorrows that are delivered by any day about anything other than our loss can’t really hurt us as much anymore. We have ironically been steeled by Aimee’s loss in a related gain of strength to face any other difficulty that life brings us. That’s a good thing.

Talking to other people, getting professional counsel, allowing ourselves to feel this grief, rejoicing in the 38-plus years we were gifted with Aimee in our lives – all these things measurably help.

Our family has been warmly embraced by this caring community of friends, neighbors, colleagues, and even strangers – people who simply keep reaching out to check our well-being. At least once a week, when I’m in Publix, someone known or unknown to me gently approaches to express sorrow and to offer a hug. It is always an unexpected moment of kindness that is very much appreciated. It makes Tallahassee special. We are grateful to live here.

Aimee Sachs, 38, passed May 31, 2023, after suffering a pair of strokes.

Every significant calendar event – her birthday, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, the monthly anniversary of her passing – registers with us as we learn to toughly navigate our days, months, and years ahead without our brightest light, Aimee.

We are honoring her life and legacy in a few meaningful ways:

Establishing a sports journalism scholarship in her name at the University of Florida, where she learned to be a talented sportswriter.

Eternalizing her love of baseball’s Atlanta Braves by carefully distributing some of her ashes at their stadium several weeks ago.

Dusting a little of her remains onto the shoreline of her beloved Bald Point beach in Franklin County.

Preparing to place the rest of her remains sometime in 2024 at Rocky Mountain National Park, to join her mother, Ellen, whose wish it was to be sprinkled there when she passed in 2016.

All these symbolic gestures are more for our comfort and healing -- to keep Aimee alive in our hearts and days.

Most meaningful, oldest daughter Samantha has led the way by helping us all get very involved in the organ donation programs. We plan to create and launch a statewide or larger organ donation initiative in early 2024. We hope Aimee’s inspiring story will widen the universe of people who choose to leave a gift of life.

This holiday season, the greatest gift you can give is to make that personal commitment to be a donor. To register: donatelifeflorida.org . It won’t cost anything – but it will save lives as a meaningful part of your own legacy.

Ron Sachs

Ron Sachs, founder/chairman of Sachs Media, moved his family to Tallahassee in 1990 after reading in “Parents” magazine that it was one of the 10 most family-friendly communities in America. He and his family have always cheered that decision. He may be reached at ron@sachsmedia.com.

