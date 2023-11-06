A Burkburnett man has been indicted for murder in connection with the shooting death of a man on June 9.

A Wichita County grand jury returned the indictment against Ronald Arthur Burdick on Nov. 1.

Burdick is accused to shooting Michael Wesley Randall as he sat in the passenger seat of a pickup in the parking lot of Lindeman Welding, 1961 Sheppard Road in Burkburnett.

Burdick, 43, was arrested by Wichita County Sheriff's deputies at the scene, charged with murder, and released on $1 million bail the following day.

The victim's brother, Russell Randall, was in the driver's seat when the shooting occurred but was not hurt.

At the time, Burdick admitted shooting Michael Randall in the head as he sat with the door closed and window rolled up, but a subsequent affidavit said "the evidence at the scene did not support the account of events as stated by Burdick." The affidavit did not explain how the confession and evidence differed and did not provide a motive for the killing.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said on the afternoon of the shooting that the victim's brother had driven him to the shop to pick up his final paycheck. The day happened to be Michael Randall's birthday. Duke said deputies had responded to a disturbance at the shop a day earlier. The sheriff said it did not appear that Michael Randall was armed.

Jail records indicate Burdick remains free.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ronald Burdick indicted for murder of Michael Randall