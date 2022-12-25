Ronald Cummings, father of missing Haleigh, is arrested again on Christmas

Cummings' Christmas Day booking photo

Ronald Cummings, the Satsuma father of missing Haleigh Cummings and recently released from prison, is back in jail.

The 39-year-old was arrested again on Christmas Day on charges of battery, drug trafficking, possession of drugs, marijuana and drug equipment and resisting and obstructing police, according to Putnam County jail records.

Further details were not available over the holiday weekend, but the Times-Union has requested the arrest report.

Missing child: Timeline of Haleigh Cummings case

10 years later: Disappearance of Haleigh Cummings still a mystery

In February 2009, 5-year-old Haleigh was reported missing by his then-girlfriend Misty Croslin, who was watching her that night while Cummings worked. Her case has never been solved, but the Sheriff's Office previously conceded she's likely dead.

Several people, including her father and Croslin, were charged during the lengthy search and investigation on unrelated drug offenses.

Ronald Cummings, the father of missing Haleigh Cummings, breaks down as he shows a photo of the 5-year-old for a TV videographer on Feb. 10, 2009.

On Oct. 19 Cummings was released from his 15-year mandatory minimum drug-trafficking sentence in 2010, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. He qualified for incentive gain time after serving 85% of his prison sentence under state law.

Kamiyah Mobley: Newborn stolen from Jacksonville hospital 18 years ago, found safe; arrest made and reunion coming

Taylor Rose: A 'tragedy all around' leads judge to sentence Brianna Williams to life term for daughter's death

Croslin, 31, is serving her 25-year drug sentence with a scheduled release date of June 17, 2031, according to the Department of Corrections. She and Cummings had married but eventually divorced.

The others arrested with them in the drug-trafficking investigation were Croslin's brother Hank "Tommy" Croslin Jr., Donna Brock and Hope Sykes. Croslin Jr., 36, is scheduled to be released March 12, while Brock, 56, was released on Oct. 17 and Sykes, 31, on Nov. 12, according to the state.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ronald Cummings, father of missing Haleigh Cummings, arrested again