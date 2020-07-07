Ronald Gembarosky joins LinQuest as Chief Security Officer

LinQuest Corporation (LinQuest), a leader in providing innovative and cost-effective services and solutions to support U.S. defense and intelligence, announced today the appointment of Ronald Gembarosky as Senior Vice President, Chief Security Officer (CSO). Gembarosky was most recently served as CSO at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in Reston, Virginia. He will join the LinQuest team in their Chantilly, Virginia office.

Gembarosky’s arrival further reinforces LinQuest’s commitment to security as it serves the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. As part of the executive leadership team, Gembarosky will provide leadership and oversite for all areas of security, including creating a security strategy, overseeing security operations, classified information systems, investigations, insider threats, personnel clearance management, and security education and awareness.

“Security has never been more critical than it is today,” said Tim Dills, LinQuest’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having Ron on the LinQuest team will enable us to be strategic and step up our security efforts to meet the ever-changing environment. I’m excited about Ron’s arrival and look forward to collaborating with him on these critical issues as we continue to grow and provide solutions for critical missions.”

Gembarosky brings decades of experience in national security for the Department of Defense and Intelligence organizations. In addition to SAIC, he functioned in a senior security role at Scitor Corporation.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to be part of a growing, cutting-edge organization that is so committed to excellence,” Gembarosky said. “I’m excited about interfacing with Tim [Dills] and the rest of the executive team to ensure that security continues to be a top priority at LinQuest.”

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.

