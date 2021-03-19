Ronald McDonald statue stolen from Woodhaven restaurant recovered

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 19—WOODHAVEN — A statue of McDonald's mascot clown Ronald McDonald that was stolen last week has been recovered, police said.

"Thanks to tips from the public and diligent investigative work by Det. Sgt. Adam Ruffner, Ronald was released today by his abductors, unharmed, and will be returned to the Granader family at the Woodhaven McDonalds," Woodhaven police said Friday in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, the department said the statute of the iconic fast food figure, a fixture at a McDonald's restaurant in the city, was missing. It said the statue was taken sometime between midnight Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday from behind the restaurant. The bench the statue sits on was cut.

"Ronald has been a big part of the Woodhaven community for many years and the Granader family (the restaurant's owners) is offering a $1,500.00 reward for his safe return," police said in a Facebook post.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Recommended Stories

  • After crash, driver stabs, chokes other motorists on North Texas highway, police say

    Several vehicles were involved in a traffic wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35E in Carrollton.

  • As democracy fades, Hong Kong's political opposition become political prisoners

    Beijing's dismantling of Hong Kong's autonomy is all but complete. Those who dared challenge its authority now face years in prison.

  • Daniel Radcliffe to Play Villain in Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum Starrer ‘The Lost City of D’

    Daniel Radcliffe is the latest to join the cast of Paramount’s “The Lost City of D,” taking on a villainous role in the romantic adventure. Radcliffe joins Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the film, which follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock), who was was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a […]

  • Celebrity Cruises to end yearlong pandemic hiatus in June

    Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship. The company's Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Jurors can hear evidence related to George Floyd's 2019 arrest, judge rules; trial will not be delayed, moved

    Jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin will be allowed to hear evidence related to George Floyd's arrest in 2019, a year before the fatal encounter with police.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Maryland Asian Americans feel on guard for physical safety

    The mass shooting in Atlanta is having a chilling effect on the Asian community in Maryland as bias and hate incidents concerning Asian Americans continues to grow. Recently, as Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out, there has been an increase in Asian-related discrimination and hate incidents in Maryland and around the country. Angela Cabellon is the executive liaison for the newly formed Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup put in place by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to advise the County Council on issues that affect their communities.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • House votes to revive Equal Rights Amendment for women despite legal questions

    Democrats have made reviving the Equal Rights Amendment a priority but congressional action to change ratification deadline faces legal hurdles.

  • US to send 4m vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The Biden plan to give AstraZeneca jabs to neighbours is seen as part of 'vaccine diplomacy'.

  • Biden news: President has ‘no regrets’ saying Putin a killer, as White House admits ‘crisis on border’

    Follow for latest updates

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Harry Lennix waited to watch 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' with his wife to see how he looked as a superhero for the 1st time

    Harry Lennix spoke with Insider about how he was brought back into the fold to restore Zack Snyder's vision for General Swanwick from "Man of Steel."

  • Soleil Moon Frye remembers the 'Punky Brewster' episode that 'traumatized so many'

    Soleil Moon Frye opened up about her favorite "Punky Brewster" episodes in an interview with TODAY.