Ronald Shurer, Medal of Honor Recipient Who Died of Cancer at 41, to Be Laid to Rest at Arlington

Former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer, who received the Medal of Honor for repeatedly risking his own life to save others in Afghanistan, will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday.

Shurer died in May at the age of 41 after a years-long lung cancer battle. He received the nation's highest valor award at the White House in 2018 for heroism during a 2008 deployment as a Green Beret medic to Shok Valley in northeastern Afghanistan.

Col. Jason Johnston, 3rd Special Forces Group's commander, said Friday that his unit's commitment to honoring Shurer's legacy is never-ending.

"His exemplary display of sacrifice and selfless service is the embodiment of what it means to be a Green Beret and a member of 3rd Special Forces Group," Johnston said in a statement. "He was a loving husband and father, a hero to his sons and to us all, and will forever be remembered amongst our community and our nation."

Shurer, who is survived by his wife Miranda and sons Cameron and Tyler, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. He shared his challenges with the disease on his Instagram account, and helped motivate others diagnosed with cancer.

He told Military.com earlier this year that he and his wife didn't want cancer to dominate their story, but felt it was important to share the things that are "a little bit scary."

"It affects so many people's lives out there," Shurer said.

"I know when I first got diagnosed, anybody I could talk to who had some experience at all gave that sense of comfort," he added. "If I can just do that, it's too easy to try to help."

In Afghanistan, Shurer repeatedly braved "withering enemy fire" to treat and stabilize a half-dozen wounded soldiers pinned down on a mountainside. In his interview with Military.com, the former medic spoke more of his comrades' actions than his own.

Shurer served with the Secret Service after leaving the Army in 2009, still reporting for duty when he could after his cancer diagnosis. His colleagues were seen jamming the White House East Room during his 2018 Medal of Honor ceremony. Shurer originally received the Silver Star for his actions during the Battle of Shok Valley, but the award was upgraded during a military-wide medals review.

"Special Agent and Medal of Honor recipient Ronald J. Shurer II spent a life dedicated to this country," Secret Service Director James Murray said Friday. "He first answered the call to serve with the United States Army as a Special Forces medic.

"Ron was a valued member of the Secret Service family, a loving husband, father, son and teammate -- his impact, memory and legacy will live with us forever."

Shurer's funeral mass and interment will be livestreamed here starting at noon EDT on Oct. 27.

-- Gina Harkins can be reached at gina.harkins@military.com. Follow her on Twitter @ginaaharkins.

