Ronaldo arrives in Saudi, says he's come to South Africa

11
JAMES ROBSON
·2 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has just completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, but made a slip up during his official presentation in Riyadh on Tuesday when mistakenly saying he had “come to South Africa.”

Perhaps the Portugal great was disorientated by the whirlwind nature of his arrival at his new club, which saw him fly out to Saudi on Monday night, before undergoing a medical the next morning and then being greeted by thousands of cheering fans at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.

“For me it is not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” Ronaldo said at a news conference before stepping out on the field at the 25,000 capacity stadium. “I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision and I have responsibility to change that, but for me I’m really, really happy to be here.”

After what was clearly a slip of the tongue, Ronaldo went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr and said he had turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising moves in soccer history.

“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity,” he said. “I know the league is very competitive. People don’t know that, but I know because I saw many games,”

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League and will reportedly earn up to $200 million a year.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward also said is ready to play straight away with Al Nassr facing Al Ta’ee on Thursday.

However, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was handed a two-match suspension by the English Football Association in November for knocking a mobile phone out of the hand of a supporter after a game against Everton last April.

He had already left United by the time of the ruling, but the FA said the suspension would be transferred to any new club.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo's Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

    When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. “This agreement is more than writing a new historical chapter,” Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar said.

  • Ronaldo's Spectacular Saudi Debut

    Thousands of fans packed Saudi club Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium to welcome football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. (Jan. 4) (AP video/Majd Handan)

  • Romanian police seized 11 luxury cars from Andrew Tate and his brother after their arrest on sex-trafficking charges

    Per local media, the cars impounded included a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish, symbols of the luxury lifestyle Tate flaunted.

  • Collapse, contamination: Mexican scientists sound alarm at Mayan Train

    Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of the ancient Maya. In the eyes of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a railway his government is building - known as the Tren Maya - will bring modern connectivity to areas for generations deprived of significant economic benefits. But the railway and its hasty construction also critically endanger pristine wilderness and ancient cave systems beneath the jungle floor, droves of scientists and environmental activists say.

  • Iranian Courts Order Return of Thousands of Seized Crypto Mining Machines: Reports

    The country has been cracking down on mining to deal with power shortages.

  • World Cup heroes Morocco must wait till September for competitive match

    World Cup history makers Morocco must wait until September for their next competitive match -- a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in South Africa.

  • 'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson gives 'serious thought' to Muppets crossover

    Could Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear soon be caught up in a murder mystery? Time will tell. But one thing's for certain: Rian Johnson, the director and writer behind the recently-released Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is at least entertaining the idea. The director and cast of the mystery film that's a sequel to 2019's Knives Out recently gathered to answer fan questions, as seen in the clip below which Netflix posted on Twitter Monday. When it was thrown out there that fans ha

  • Expect more strikes 'deeper and deeper' into Russia, Ukraine’s spy chief tells ABC News

    There will likely be further strikes into Russian territory, Ukraine's military intelligence head, Kyrylo Budanov, told ABC News in an interview from Kyiv, without specifically saying whether Ukraine would be behind them. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the Dec. 26 attack on Russia's Engels Air Force Base, which is located more than 800 miles from the Ukrainian border, but Budanov admitted he was "glad to see it."

  • Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case

    Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir Al-Rumayyan for not supporting his efforts to privatize Tesla.

  • A club-by-club look at Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career

    At the age of 12, Ronaldo left the island of Madeira and headed to Lisbon for a trial at Sporting. Ronaldo, a skinny, skillful winger, made his senior debut at 17 and was already earning admiring glances from big European clubs during his only full season at Sporting (2002-03), when he scored five goals and had five assists. The following preseason, Manchester United visited Sporting for a match to inaugurate the Portuguese team’s stadium.

  • New York man sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to steal GE secrets for China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric Co's trade secrets to benefit China, the U.S. Justice Department said. Xiaoqing Zheng, 59, of Niskayuna, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to commit economic espionage following a four-week jury trial that ended in March last year, according to the Justice Department.

  • Bitcoin Traders Are Waiting to Buy, but No One Is Calling a Crypto Bottom Yet

    Investors can expect cryptos to keep tailing stocks amid an absence of major catalysts from the digital asset industry and a challenging macro backdrop.

  • Pele gets resting place in world's tallest vertical cemetery

    Pele was a footballer like no other, and his final resting place will be exceptional, too: a large replica stadium complete with artificial turf inside the world's tallest vertical cemetery.

  • Gay couples in India fight for same-sex marriage

    STORY: This gay couple is asking India’s Supreme Court to recognize same-sex marriageUday Raj Anand and Parth Mehrotra have been together for 17 years[Parth Mehrotra, Litigant and Chief Editor of Juggernaut Books]“We have started a family together, we live together, we then started a family together through surrogacy. It’s the natural next step, I am just like you, I am just like anybody out there and it’s a natural next step for us to want to get married. And so, our plea to the court is ‘give us that right to get married’.”In 2018, India decriminalized homosexuality by scrapping a colonial-era ban on gay sexDespite the ruling, some members of the LGBTQ community complain about discrimination Anand and Mehrotra are among the four gay couples who filed the petition to the Supreme CourtThey say not being able to legally recognize their union denies them certain rights such as those linked to medical consent, pensions and adoption [Uday Raj Anand, Litigant and businessman]“One of us isn’t the legal father of our children; we have two children together. You know, we put them to bed every night and we sing to them and we read to them and one us is ‘Daddy’ and one of us is ‘Papa’. But on paper, one of us doesn’t have any relationship with these children. So, what happens if he (Mehrotra) were to pass away? The children would have no rights to his estate.’’Same-sex marriage is a sensitive subject in the socially conservative country of 1.4 billion people Prime Minister Narendra Modi's law ministry has opposed same-sex marriages in the past[Sushil Modi, Member of Bharatiya Janata Party]“Same-sex marriage would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country. Families, children, and their upbringing is also related. Not only this, but adoption, domestic violence, divorce, and a wife’s right to stay in the marital home are all also related to the institution of marriage. So, I would like to say that two judges cannot decide on such social issues and parliament and society must debate it.”

  • US News to change ranking system after law schools' boycott

    U.S. News & World Report will change how its rankings of law schools are calculated in response to a boycott by a number of top programs. The magazine’s changes in methodology, announced Monday in a letter to law school deans, include an increased weight on outcomes for students such as bar exam passage and employment, and a reduced weight on assessment surveys from academics, lawyers and judges. In the fall, a majority of the top 14 law schools announced they would no longer submit data for the rankings.

  • Ageing football stars drawn to Gulf for one last payday

    Since Brazilian legend Rivelino joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the late 1970s the Gulf region has become a lucrative haven as a final staging post for ageing stars.

  • Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerPetro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear utility Energoatom, cast doubt on calls by the International Atomic E

  • Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo

    On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Arsenal is still in the driver's seat after a 0-0 draw at home to third-place Newcastle that pushed Mikel Arteta's team eight points clear of Manchester City, whose game in hand is against Chelsea on Thursday.

  • The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling

    Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world.

  • Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam

    A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies.