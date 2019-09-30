Ronan Farrow's book has NBC News 'bracing for bombshells' about Matt Lauer: report

Ronan Farrow's forthcoming book has many prepared for the worst.

The journalist, whose original reporting published in the New Yorker was integral in the takedown of Harvey Weinstein, is set to release his book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" on October 15, and it reportedly features new allegations against Matt Lauer, in addition to new information into NBC News' alleged rejection of Farrow's reporting on Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct. (NBC has denied that is "spiked" the story.)

Page Six reports that execs at NBC at braced for major new claims to be made public about the network and Lauer's alleged inappropriate relationships with young women at "Today."

"They’re bracing for bombshells," an insider told the outlet.

In addition to reportedly featuring interviews with "a number of women with new claims" against the ousted "Today" co-anchor, Farrow's bombshell book will also contain new information from Lauer's initial accuser, whose claims of sexual misconduct resulted in his firing from NBC. She will also publicly identify herself for the first time in "Catch and Kill."

Page Six reports that the still-unnamed woman was former "Today" show co-anchor Meredith Vieira's ex-assistant who became a producer on the NBC morning show. She and Lauer reportedly had a long-term "affair" starting at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

As for the rest of what "Catch and Kill" focuses on, the publisher Little, Brown and Company, said that it details the "surveillance and intimidation deployed by wealthy and connected men to threaten journalists, evade accountability and silence victims of abuse. And it’s the story of the women who risked everything to expose the truth."

While NBC is braced for what the book has to say about its reported dealings with its author, other networks are also gearing up for its highly-anticipated release.

"It’s a highly-anticipated release in other newsrooms," an industry insider told Page Six. "Ronan usually does quite a bit of press for his reporting so you have to imagine the book will dominate the news cycle for several days."

"Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" will be released on October 15. Order it here.