Roncalli High School in Manitowoc goes into lockdown as police surround the building

A Brown County Sheriff's squad car sits outside Roncalli High School on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The school was place on lockdown early Wednesday afternoon, according to a Manitowoc police officer at the school.

MANITOWOC - Roncalli High School went into lockdown at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to an officer at the school.

A Manitowoc police officer told a HTR News journalist that the school is in lockdown. A spokesman for the department said no further information is available at this time.

The high school building is surrounded by multiple squad cars from the Manitowoc Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff's Office, according to a HTR News reporter at the scene.

Orange traffic cones are placed around the building and a K-9 officer was led into the building.

A school representative was unavailable for further comment.

