Roncalli Middle School teacher accused of taking photos of girls at the beach in Sheboygan is charged with disorderly conduct

SHEBOYGAN - A Roncalli Middle School teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photographs of minors in his classroom has been charged in Sheboygan County with disorderly conduct after taking pictures of minors at the beach.

Gregory Melin, 36, of Sheboygan, was arrested June 15 after taking photos of minors at North Side Municipal Beach in Sheboygan, according to a criminal complaint. Several witnesses between the ages of 14 and 19 years old saw Melin take photos of them and others, the complaint said. One witness confronted Melin, and another contacted law enforcement.

Melin reportedly told police he began drinking on the beach after work and took photos of girls wearing swimsuits for self-gratification purposes. He told police he did not know the ages of the girls. Melin also said he had taken secret photos previously on four separate occasions, according to the complaint.

After a search of Melin's phone, investigators found multiple "upskirt photos" of girls who appeared to be around seventh and eighth grade, which appeared to have been taken at school without the victims' permission, the complaint said.

The Sheboygan Police Department contacted the Manitowoc Police Department, which is leading the investigation at Roncalli Middle School. Manitowoc police said the school has been cooperating with the investigation.

While Roncalli Middle School was not immediately available for comment on the status of Melin's employment, his name and profile have been removed from the school's website, which previously listed him as a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher.

Disorderly conduct is a class B misdemeanor. If found guilty, Melin could be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned up to 90 days or both.

Melin does not yet have any formal charges filed against him in Manitowoc County.

