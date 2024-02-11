Roncalli seniors Nathan Caldwell and Ella Mitchell are this week's Stellar Students

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

Stellar Students this week are Roncalli High School seniors Nathan Caldwell and Ella Mitchell. Here is more about them and what makes them stellar.

Nathan Caldwell aims for a career in criminology

Nathan Caldwell

Name: Nathan Caldwell

Parents: Ardie Kerscher-Caldwell and Willie Caldwell Jr.

School: Roncalli High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.929

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? The most important extracurricular I have been involved with is service. At Roncalli High School, the students are encouraged to do service through the Lasallian Youth Program. I have been involved with service since I was 8 years old. I think service is an important part of someone’s life.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? Getting accepted into all the colleges I have applied to, which are Marquette University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Illinois-Chicago.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? I would say two of the classes I took in my high school years influenced my decision regarding my career; they are psychology and an online criminology class, Inside the Criminal Mind. I have always been interested in interviewing criminals and learning how people think.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? Keep focused on yourself and how you are doing in school and life in general. Keep doing things that will benefit you. Progressing in life is key. No matter how bad it gets, you can always do better.

What are your plans after high school? My plans after high school are to go to one of the colleges I have been accepted to. I want to keep connecting with people and build a positive support system.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be doing something in criminology that provides me with a long-lasting career.

Teacher recommendation: “Nathan is an absolute joy to have in class. His quiet confidence helps me to do my best as a teacher. Nathan never gives anything less than his all, and his level of commitment to learning is both inspiring and uplifting.” — Michelle Bishop, science teacher

Ella Mitchell prefers a career focused on helping others

Ella Mitchell

Name: Ella Mitchell

Parents: Paul and Kathie Mitchell

School: Roncalli High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.857

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been on the high school swim team for three years, participated on the school’s color guard team, am a member of the National Honor Society and volunteer for service events around my community.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I feel particularly proud of my accomplishment of maintaining high grades while also participating in challenging classes. I am proud of my dedication while being in a college theology class, AP English, maintaining two part-time jobs and participating on the swim team.

What class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? I can see myself becoming a teacher or possibly entering the medical field. I feel like the classes my senior year, especially college theology and psychology, have sparked my interest in teaching and the medical field.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? My advice for underclassmen is to try to focus on what you enjoy and are interested in. Push yourself to experience and try new things out of your comfort zone. Don’t worry about others, focus on yourself and your goals, and remember to have fun — high school really does go by fast.

What are your plans after high school? I am interested in pursuing a field either related to teaching or the medical field. I am planning to attend either St. Norbert College or the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. I could see myself learning more about Spanish and education, or possibly the nursing field. I have many interests and enjoy many subjects, but I believe that I find the most enjoyment helping others and would like a career field that allows me to do that.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? That is a hard question for me to answer, but I hope to truly enjoy whatever I am doing. Whether that is teaching, nursing or something else, I hope to love what I am doing and am excited to see what the future holds.

Teacher recommendation: “Ella Mitchell is a stellar student because of the way charity and compassion are present in all she does. Gentle but earnest, driven to succeed but unfailingly devoted to her community, Ella is a wonderful example of Christian womanhood in our school.” — Paul Schweigl, theology teacher

