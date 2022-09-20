Ronchetti accuses CNN of 'lying' after network calls his crime ad deceptive

Sep. 20—After CNN published a report last week calling Mark Ronchetti's latest campaign ad on crime deceptive, the Republican nominee for governor accused the network of lying and used its report as part of a fundraising appeal.

"I woke up to the news this morning that CNN has an article LYING about me and attacking our campaign," Ronchetti, a former TV meteorologist, wrote in a fundraising email Friday.

"Let me make one thing clear: We are doing something RIGHT if the media is freaking out," the email states.

A "fact check" by CNN Politics highlighted "how three new Republican attack ads deceive on policing and crime."

In Ronchetti's case, CNN called him out for failing to mention that a home invasion at the center of an ad attacking incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on crime happened a decade ago under a Republican governor.

"The Ronchetti ad left out critical context," CNN reported. "The incident discussed by Ronchetti and his wife occurred in 2012 — during the tenure of Republican governor Susana Martinez, not the Lujan Grisham administration."

Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti's communications director, accused CNN of lying about the ad in "typical biased fashion."

"Nowhere in the ad does it state that this break in occurred during MLG's administration," he said Monday in a statement. "Moreover, every statement made about her record on crime in the ad is accurate. Instead of fact-checking the actual claims made in the ad, CNN chose to fact-check a message that wasn't even stated. Hence, CNN is lying about Mark's campaign and it's why over 80 percent of the public has lost confidence in the media, according to a recent Gallup poll."

Efforts to reach a CNN spokesperson for comment were unsuccessful.

The ad in question features Ronchetti's wife, Krysty, who recounts how she hid in a closet with their daughters during a break-in.

Story continues

"I started crying because I was so scared. I knew that it would take seconds for somebody to come and do whatever they wanted to do with us," Krysty Ronchetti says in the ad.

Mark Ronchetti appears in the ad next and recalls his wife telling him she has 911 on the line and that she's armed with a gun aimed at the door.

"Not every situation ends this way. Everybody seems to have a crime story. This is one of the biggest reasons I got into politics because we can't keep doing this," says Mark Ronchetti, who first got into politics eight years after the break-in when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Mark Ronchetti continues by saying "Governor Lujan Grisham has made it easier to be a criminal than a cop" and has "released criminals from prison early and appointed soft-on-crime judges."

Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, called Mark Ronchetti's fundraising email blatantly false.

"Ronchetti distorted the truth with his misleading campaign commercial, and when he was exposed by the press, he doubled down by lying again," she said in a statement. "Mark Ronchetti has made it emphatically clear that he cannot be trusted."

Ronchetti's campaign issued a similar but separate fundraising email Friday with mistakes in the copy, including that the break-in had happened "recently." After the mistake was discovered, the campaign stopped distributing the email.

The CNN fact check asserts "the ad could have easily specified" the break-in occurred in 2012.

"At very least, the omission of the date, in an ad attacking Lujan Grisham's policies as governor, invited viewers to come to the inaccurate conclusion that it was an incident that occurred during the Lujan Grisham governorship," the report states.

Sabel asserted Lujan Grisham lies "in just about every campaign email she sends about" her Republican rival.

"Whether she says that Mark is going to criminalize and ban abortion, or that lives are at stake because of him, there is no basis in reality for any of these claims," he said. "She lies constantly."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.