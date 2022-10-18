Ronchetti floats plan to prevent early prison releases

Oct. 18—Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti again put murder defendant Christopher Beltran at the center of campaign debate, announcing Monday he would pursue legislation designed to prevent the early release of "dangerous criminals" from New Mexico prisons.

Ronchetti's camp has named the proposed legislation "Monique's Law" after Roswell resident Dominique Gonzales, whom authorities allege was fatally shot by ex-boyfriend Beltran in June 2021.

Ryan Sabel, a campaign spokesman for Ronchetti, a former TV meteorologist, wrote in an email Monday the proposal was named with the blessing of Gonzales' family.

Ronchetti spotlighted her death, which came days after Beltran's release from prison, during a televised debate Oct. 12 with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"His story is shocking," Ronchetti said in the debate. "He was released early from prison and then he was on the phone from prison before being released talking to his girlfriend, saying he was coming to get her. ... He made good on that promise."

Lujan Grisham called the former weatherman's claims "fact-less."

Beltran should have been imprisoned longer, the governor said in the debate, "but a Republican [district attorney] and judge failed to prosecute him for felony gun charges, and having a gun is exactly what led to this tragedy."

Beltran served time in prison after he was convicted of stealing a car. He got out of prison 12 days early in September 2020 under a COVID-19-related executive order the governor signed in April 2020. Carmelina Hart, a Corrections Department spokeswoman, said last week Beltran violated the conditions of his parole later that year and went on to serve the rest of his sentence before he was released again June 22, 2021.

Ronchetti's campaign said in a news release Monday that Monique's Law would have three main requirements, the first of which would mandate a review of recent prison phone calls prior to an inmate's early release.

"In the days and weeks prior to his release, Chris Beltran directly threatened Monique multiple times during prison phone calls," the news release stated. "... The Lujan Grisham administration failed to monitor, or utilize technology to detect any of the threats."

The statement also called for the "transparent" auditing and posting of calculations for "good time" credits — days toward early release an inmate can accrue as an incentive for good behavior — and the webcasting of all parole board hearings.

"Requiring these meetings to be webcast will allow the public an opportunity to see for themselves how these decisions are being made, and make their voices heard, should they choose to do so," Ronchetti's campaign said in the news release.

Lujan Grisham's campaign spokeswoman, Delaney Corcoran, wrote in an email Monday that Beltran would have had a longer prison term if 5th Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce had prosecuted him for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"This is just a distraction from the real person who is at fault — the weak-on-guns Republican District Attorney who is the one who refused to prosecute Beltran for possessing a firearm, even though she could have put him away for 18 months as a felon in possession of a gun or recommended the case to the feds to put him away for multiple years," Corcoran wrote. "But she was busy lobbying for weaker gun laws — just like the weak gun laws that Mark Ronchetti and the gun lobby that endorsed him would prefer."