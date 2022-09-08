Ronchetti hits Lujan Grisham on crime; Dems fire back on abortion

Sep. 8—Crime and abortion continued to dominate the political discourse Wednesday in New Mexico's fiercely competitive gubernatorial race.

The day started with Republican Mark Ronchetti releasing a new TV ad featuring his wife, Krysty, who recounts a home invasion when she as well as the couple's two daughters were present.

"The girls were very upset," Krysty Ronchetti says in the ad. "I started crying because I was so scared. I knew that it would take seconds for somebody to come and do whatever they wanted to do with us."

Mark Ronchetti, a former longtime television meteorologist, says in the ad "everybody seems to have a crime story." He cites the experience as one of the "biggest reasons" he got into politics, which was two years ago when he ran for the U.S. Senate.

"Gov. [Michelle] Lujan Grisham has made it easier to be a criminal than a cop. She's released criminals from prison early and appointed soft-on-crime judges," Ronchetti says in the ad as recent headlines unflattering to the governor flash across the screen.

What the ad fails to mention, however, is the home invasion at the center of the ad happened a decade ago, not during Lujan Grisham's term as governor but when she was a Bernalillo County commissioner.

"Mark Ronchetti's latest ad completely distorts the truth in order to cover up his total lack of experience," Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, said in a statement. "The truth is that the incident in the ad occurred under Ronchetti's mentor Susana Martinez."

Martinez, a Republican, served as governor from 2011 to 2019.

"Governor Lujan Grisham doesn't need to distort the truth about the real action she's taken to get us closer to ensuring every New Mexican is safe in their own community — including toughening penalties for violent crimes, delivering 16% raises for state police officers, investing $72 million in funding for local law enforcement training and recruitment, and taking steps to address the root causes of crime like poverty and addiction," Corcoran said in the statement.

Ryan Sabel, Ronchetti's communications director, said the point the campaign was trying to make in the ad is that crime is affecting everyone in the state, particularly Albuquerque, where the break-in happened.

"We never said that this break-in that occurred at the Ronchettis' happened when MLG was in the office," he said. "But there are people who are experiencing that same thing that the Ronchettis experienced right now and at a greater capacity because it's happening more often because of the policies that are championed by MLG."

While the Ronchetti campaign was attacking Lujan Grisham on crime, Democrats were hitting Ronchetti on abortion.

An hour after Ronchetti's campaign announced the new TV ad, the Democratic Party of New Mexico unveiled a new website "exposing" what it called Ronchetti's anti-abortion stances.

The plain, single-page website highlights Ronchetti's position on abortion when he ran for the U.S. Senate two years ago, as well as his position in July and now. The website uses written statements from Ronchetti's campaign websites to show how his position has shifted.

In 2020, for example, Ronchetti described himself as "strongly pro-life."

"He believes unborn babies have souls, can feel emotions, and are every bit a human being; they just happen to be living inside their mother," his Senate campaign website stated.

On his gubernatorial website, he is once again described as "strongly pro-life."

"He will champion religious freedoms and the Right to Life," the website stated until recently.

The website now states Ronchetti is "pro-life, but as governor he will seek a middle ground with our legislature that ends the practice of late-term abortion."

"The new [state Democrats'] website comes after after the Washington Post reported last week that Mark Ronchetti scrubbed his campaign website of his views on abortion," a news release states.

The opinion piece in the Washington Post featured Ronchetti but included other Republican candidates who have softened their positions on abortion.

Ronchetti's position on abortion hasn't changed, but the language on his campaign website was updated after the overturning of Roe v. Wade "to specify his position immediately after that ruling," Sabel said in a statement.

"The only position that is extreme in this race is the governor's abortion position allowing for abortion up to the moment of birth, which most New Mexican's oppose," he said. "This is nothing more than a transparent stunt by the governor and the New Mexico Democrat Party to get their media allies to focus on anything other than her failed record as governor."

