Ronin Exploiter Moved 21,000 Ether to Tornado Cash in Past Week

New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies on April 12 shows Russian ground forces continue to redeploy and move into eastern Ukraine.Images show a number of military deployments observed along the 14K-34 highway and the corridor that leads from Soloti and Valuyki in western Russia towards the border with Ukraine.Across the border and into eastern Ukraine, several convoys of military equipment were seen traveling along the T2104 highway near Vilkhuvatka, Maxar said.In other activity, in southern Ukraine, signs of ongoing artillery shelling and recent attacks are seen in Mariupol.On April 13, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces continued to attack areas in eastern Ukraine as well as Mariupol in the southeast. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful