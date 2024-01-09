Ronnie Long settles with Concord for millions after his wrongful rape conviction

The city of Concord has reached a $22 million settlement with Ronnie Long, who served 44 years of an 80-year sentence after being wrongfully convicted of rape in 1976.

“The city of Concord acknowledges and accepts responsibility for the significant errors in judgment and willful misconduct by previous city employees that led to Long’s wrongful conviction and imprisonment,” according to a statement Tuesday morning by city spokeswoman Lindsay Manson.

Ronnie Long stands for a portrait in his backyard, on Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021, in Durham, N.C. He reached a wrongful conviction settlement with the city of Concord for $22 million.

In the mid-1970s, Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman.

Ronnie Long, convicted of raping a white woman in 1976, will be freed after serving 44 years in prison, his lawyer said.

He was convicted in 1976 by an all-white jury that included members who had connections to the victim — the 54-year-old widow of a former textile executive at Cannon Mills, the town’s biggest employer.

Long was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

In 2020, Laura Brewer, spokeswoman for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, responded to a request for comment from The Charlotte Observer with a copy of the motion.

“The interests of justice call for immediately remanding the case to the district court,” Stein and N.C. Special Deputy Attorney General Phillip Rubin said in the motion.

“You ever seen a dog,” Long told the Observer after his release from prison in 2020. “And you tie him up in your backyard and keep him on that chain for about a week or two?

“And then once you turn him loose, he take off, I mean, he gone. The dog is rippin’ and running everywhere. That’s the elation I felt to be out of bondage.”

’He wrongly served 44 years, 3 months and 17 days’

In Tuesday’s statement, Manson said the city is “deeply remorseful for the past wrongs that caused tremendous harm to Mr. Long, his family, friends, and our community,” according to the city statement.

“Mr. Long suffered the extraordinary loss of his freedom and a substantial portion of his life because of this conviction. He wrongly served 44 years, 3 months and 17 days in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“While there are no measures to fully restore to Mr. Long and his family all that was taken from them, through this agreement we are doing everything in our power to right the past wrongs and take responsibility.

“We are hopeful this can begin the healing process for Mr. Long and our community, and that together we can move forward while learning valuable lessons and ensuring nothing like this ever happens again.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.