Ronnie Oneal III elects not to testify in his double murder trial

TAMPA — Ronnie Oneal III decided he will not testify in the double murder trial against him. Oneal continues to defend himself, potentially facing the death penalty.

The state of Florida prosecutors rested their case Friday. Oneal is accused of killing his wife, Kenyatta Barron, and his daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and stabbing his son before setting their Riverview home on fire.

One juror was dismissed Friday morning due to health issues. The first of two alternates was brought in to take their place.

This week, the state called law enforcement officers as well as Oneal’s family members. The case’s lead detective, Thomas Dirks, recalled seeing the bodies of Barron and Ron’Niveya Oneal laid out on the lawn in front of the burning house.

On Wednesday, Oneal’s son testified via video call, protecting him from being in the same room as the man accused of killing his mother and sister.

Oneal’s stepfather, Billy Smith, was called Thursday. Smith discussed a call Oneal made just before midnight on March 18, 2018, the night of the alleged murders.

“They’re trying to kill me,” Smith recalls Oneal telling him.

According to witness testimony, that call was made just after Barron called 911.

Oneal continues to elect to defend himself in his own trial.

“I’m being treated guilty until proven innocent,” Oneal said to the prosecution’s final witness.

Stay with tampabay.com for updates in this developing story.