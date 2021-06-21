Ronnie Oneal jury deliberates Riverview family slayings

TAMPA — A jury went to work Monday to decide if Ronnie Oneal III is guilty of murdering his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter and trying to kill his son.

The panel of nine men and three women began deliberations just after 2 p.m. If they find Oneal guilty of first-degree murder, prosecutors will ask the panel to recommend a death sentence.

In a fiery, hourlong closing argument Monday morning that echoed his vociferous opening a week earlier, Oneal once again shouted before a crowded courtroom, reiterating his claims that he killed Kenyatta Barron after she attacked their children and that government officials distorted evidence to bolster the case against him.

“Like I told you earlier, you will know the truth whether in this trial or the next one!” Oneal yelled. “If you think I’m here to play with y’all, G—damn it, I’m not!”

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michelle Sisco repeatedly advised Oneal not to use profanities.

On March 18, 2018, prosecutors say Oneal attacked Barron in their Riverview home, wounding her with a shotgun blast to her arm. Barron, 33, dialed 911 from a cell phone.

The call was the centerpiece of the state’s case. Barron’s screams echoed in the cavernous courtroom throughout the weeklong trial.

Assistant State Attorney Ronald Gale once again played snippets of the call in his closing argument Monday, telling the jury to listen closely.

“Every time you listen to this, you’ll hear something new,” Gale said.

The prosecutor noted moments when Oneal can be heard telling Barron that “the kids are mine now, bitch.” He can be heard yelling at his son, telling him to sit down “before I kill you.” He can be heard telling the boy to say “Allahu Akbar” and the boy repeating the same.

He can be heard telling the boy to go get a knife, Gale said. Barron can be heard screaming before Oneal asks the boy where the knife is. The boy can then be heard crying, Gale said.

It was then that Barron, hysterical and bleeding, ran out through the front door and into a neighbor’s yard. Oneal chased her. The recording captured her screams as Oneal uttered expletives amid a series of thumping sounds.

A neighbor opened a front door to see Oneal beating Barron with the broken shotgun.

“You don’t understand,” Oneal told him. “She killed me.”

He then ran back to his own home, prosecutors said. Inside, he dragged his 9-year-old daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, from her bedroom. The girl was autistic and had cerebral palsy and could not talk. Her father picked up a hatchet, striking her repeatedly in the head and neck, the state said. He then attacked his 8-year-old son, slashing him with a knife. Amid the mayhem, Oneal spread gasoline throughout the house and set it ablaze.

The boy staggered out of the garage, smoke rising from his little body.

Oneal, 32, insisted on representing himself in the high-stakes trial, facing off alone against a trio of highly experienced and skilled state prosecutors. It was, at times, a rocky venture. He fumbled through the jury selection process and occasionally became visibly frustrated when a judge made rulings against him. He captivated a crowded courtroom in a histrionic opening statement, shouting throughout.

His courtroom performance became smoother as the trial progressed. As state witnesses trooped into the courtroom one after another, he showed a soft-spoken style of cross examination, asking the kind of questions a lawyer would.

A crowd packed a set of long courtroom benches the day the surviving son testified. The boy has since been adopted by one of the homicide detectives who assisted in the investigation.

Now on the cusp of adolescence, the boy spoke through a remote video feed, his mother and a therapy dog nearby as he described his memory of the night his biological mother and sister were murdered.

The elder Oneal spent time scrutinizing the boy’s account, highlighting inconsistencies in what he’d previously told investigators.

But the boy’s story was largely the same as that told by prosecutors.

“Did I hurt you that night?” the elder Oneal asked him at one point.

“Yes,” the boy said.

“I did? How did I hurt you?”

“You stabbed me.”

Although he commanded his own defense, a trio of public defenders sat near Oneal throughout the trial. He occasionally turned to them with questions and listened to whispered answers. The lawyers also sometimes spoke to the judge on his behalf.

In his closing argument, Oneal asserted that his son may have been told what to say.

Much of his oration focused on written records of phone calls he and Barron made the night of the killings. Some of the call logs did not show a record of the 911 call Barron made that night, or another that Oneal made minutes later. That, Oneal said, was evidence that investigators tampered with the records.

He also highlighted the testimony of a teenage neighbor, who said he saw Oneal chase Barron from their home and hit her three times with a shotgun. He said Barron’s injuries were too severe to have been inflicted by just three blows.

He suggested, with no evidence, that authorities put additional injuries on Barron’s body, that they manipulated the 911 recording to make it sound like he hit her 10 to 15 times, that they altered the audio to make it sound like he said things he never said.

The prosecutor called Oneal’s claims absurd.

“This is where the conspiracy theories fail,” Gale said. “Because they don’t make any sense.”