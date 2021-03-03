Ronny Jackson: Ex-White House doctor denies drinking on the job

Ronny Jackson

The White House physician to US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump has denied allegations that he drank on the job.

Ronny Jackson, a medical doctor and former US Navy admiral, dismissed findings of misconduct detailed in a Pentagon watchdog report.

"That is not me and what is alleged did not happen," Mr Jackson, now a pro-Trump congressman, said.

He said the report was politically motivated.

The Pentagon report summarised findings from a years-long review by the launched in 2018 and examines allegations against Mr Jackson from as far back as 2012.

It found that the former White House doctor, who joined the White House medical team under George W Bush in 2006, disparaged colleagues, improperly used sleeping pills and was repeatedly found to have been drinking on duty.

As White House physician in 2017, he was ridiculed for a glowing medical assessment of former president Trump on live television.

The doctor claimed that then-president had "incredibly good genes, and it's just the way God made him".

Mr Trump later nominated him to be his Veterans Affairs secretary, but Mr Jackson withdrew his name amid allegations that he created a hostile work environment, drank on the job and handed out prescription drugs like "they were candy".

The watchdog report released on Wednesday corroborates several of those allegations, with Mr Jackson's subordinates describing him as a "control freak" prone to "meltdowns" and a "tyrant" with the "hallmarks of fear and intimidation".

It also laid out specific allegations of alcohol use by Mr Jackson on presidential trips under Mr Obama, harassing certain female colleagues while drunk.

Witnesses also claimed the former physician frequently took the sleeping pill Ambien on long flights while on duty, although this is not a prohibited practice.

Mr Jackson left his role on the medical team and retired from the Navy in 2019. He is now a member of the US House of Representatives from Texas.

Disputing the Pentagon's findings, he said: "I'm proud of the work environment I fostered under three different presidents of both parties".

"I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously, and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty."

He added: "Democrats are using this report to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity."