Ronny's Car Wash continues Escambia County expansion with fourth location

Another Ronny’s Car Wash has been approved for development in Escambia County.

The new location will be built on the corner of Tampico Boulevard and U.S. Highway 98 West on a roughly half-acre parcel that was previously undeveloped. The car wash will be accessible using Sorrento Road, according to the project’s development order from Escambia County.

Escambia County’s Development Review Committee approved the development of the car wash chain’s newest location on Nov. 1 during its weekly meeting.

The new Ronny’s Car Wash will be at 593 Tampico Blvd. and include a new 2,240 square foot building. The developers bought the parcel in 2021 for $70,000, according to the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s website.

What is Ronny’s Car Wash?

Ronny’s Car Wash is an inter-state car washing franchise with locations in Alabama and Florida.

The business offers five different levels of washes and an unlimited number of washes for customers who subscribe to its $15 monthly club membership.

Free vacuums, free rug cleaner and free multi-purpose cleaner are also available during operational hours at all locations. Each location opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. every day.

How many Ronny’s Car Washes are in the area?

There is only one operating Ronny’s Car Wash in Escambia County, which can be found in Bellview, but there are four locations open across Santa Rosa County, including a recently-opened location in Milton.

The car wash franchise has been approved for three other new locations across Escambia County since last December. The other three car washes will be located at 2429 S. U.S Highway 29, 1630 E. Nine Mile Road and 8041 N. Davis Highway once their construction has finished, according to their respective filings with Escambia County.

The Ronny's Car Wash under construction at 8041 North Davis Highway in Pensacola on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The incoming Ronny’s Car Wash at 8041 N. Davis Highway is the oldest of the approved projects and is nearing completion.

Ronny’s Car Wash has 12 operating locations between Alabama and Florida.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: New Ronny's Car Wash on Tampico Boulevard and Highway 98 West Escambia