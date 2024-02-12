Roof at county jail is up for replacement

Feb. 12—Crawford County commissioners are scheduled to vote this week on a $1.3 million contract to replace the roof at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown.

At last week's public work session, Mark Phelan, the county's maintenance director, recommended the county award the contract to Strongland Roofing Systems of Vandergrift for $1,348,050.

The project was solicited through Pennsylvania's COSTARS program.

COSTARS is Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program for government and member agencies. It allows government and agencies in Pennsylvania to save money through competitive pricing while allowing suppliers of any size to compete for members' business.

The county sought pricing from three contractors through the COSTARS program, according to Eric Henry, commissioner chairman.

Use of the program will save county about $150,000 in engineering costs for a new roof as the contractors had engineering pre-approvals, he said.

The county has been looking at replacing the roof at the county jail for the past few years. The roof has had several leaks reported during the past few years, according to county officials.

The current rubber membrane roof — which is the original one — dates to 1994 from when the jail was under construction and had only a 20-year warranty.

About a 4,300-square-foot section of the jail's roof was damaged on Oct. 28, 2015, and subsequently repaired. High winds tore and rippled a portion of the roof that was over the work-release section of the jail.

Commissioners are expected to act on the contract at their public voting meeting Wednesday.

