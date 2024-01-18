New roof installed on Balboa Park Botanical Building

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego reached another milestone Wednesday in the Balboa Park Botanical Building project.

Crews reinstalled the Cupola, which is the dome-style roof that sits atop the botanical building in Balboa Park. Think of it as the cherry on top of the major reconstruction that is underway.

Progress is being made on the historic structure that is more than 100 years old.

FOX 5 got a behind-the-scenes tour of the improvements. The botanical building is known as one of the largest wood lath structures in the world, designed to showcase the importance of horticulture. Half of the building already has brand new wood installed.

And on Wednesday, the Cupola went up.

San Diego to pay $6M to family of mother, daughter killed by YouTube star in wrong-way crash

“It definitely shows the community that the project is definitely moving forward and signifies we are on track to open up the building late summer, early fall,” Phillip Sammuli, Vice President of Institutional Advancement of Forever Balboa Park. “We are very excited about a recent development. We were able to hire a renowned architectural, landscape artist and they are busy creating and designing what the gardens are going to look like, we’re very excited for San Diego.”

First built in 1915 as part of the Panama-California Exposition, the attraction is one of only four structures that were designed to remain as permanent features in the park.

The structure is home to hundreds of plants, including rare, tropical and indigenous fauna— all the plants were removed and replanted at offsite nurseries during the construction phases.

Major reconstruction is anticipated to be completed later this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.