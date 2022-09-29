Roof peeled off box truck strikes another vehicle, driver charged with DUI

Sep. 29—LEBANON — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 on Tuesday was struck by a large piece of metal that turned out to be part of the roof of a box truck, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The incident happened about 3:15 p.m. near Exit 17 in Lebanon and the motorist escaped uninjured.

"The responding Trooper learned the piece of metal was the roof of a large box truck type commercial motor vehicle," state police said. "The operator of the commercial motor vehicle stopped briefly at the scene but left prior to troopers arriving. The victim was able to provide a description of the vehicle as well as a license plate."

A truck with a missing roof was spotted a short time later in Canaan, and the driver was stopped and arrested following an investigation.

"New Hampshire State Police Troop G Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement responded to the scene and conducted a safety inspection on the driver and vehicle. The driver was placed out of service for 24 hours for being under the influence of narcotics and having a false logbook. The truck was placed out of service for numerous safety violations and subsequently towed from the scene," according to a state police news release.

Cedric Thurston Ross King, 40, of Houston, it was learned, had struck a bridge in New York the previous day, damaging the truck's roof. But King, police said, continued to operate the damaged vehicle until the entire roof came off the truck on I-89 in Lebanon.

King is charged with driving under the influence and conduct after an accident. King was released on personal recognizance bond and ordered to appear in the 2nd Circuit Court — District Division Lebanon on November 7.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can email Trooper Samuel Provenza at Samuel.P.Provenza@dos.nh.gov.