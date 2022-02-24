Roofer Casey Crowther's appeal of fraud conviction seeks acquittal, revisit of guilty pleas

Casey David Crowther's appeal of his 2021 conviction on COVID relief fund fraud argues for acquittal saying the Fort Myers roofer did nothing wrong.

Briefs on that appeal were filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida in Fort Myers.

Crowther is serving his 36-month bank fraud sentence in a federal prison in Alabama after the denial of motions seeking to let him remain free pending his appeal.

The Fort Myers roofer is an inmate at the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Montgomery at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

Fort Myers roofer Casey David Crowther was sentenced to 36-months in federal prison Tuesday by Senior U.S. District Judge John E. Steele.

Crowther was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 and accused of falsely acquiring $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. A federal grand jury a month later returned a superseding indictment charging him with bank fraud, making a false statement to a lending institution and illegal monetary transactions.

Crowther was accused of falsely acquiring $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and using nearly $700,000 of it to buy a 2020 40-foot Invincible catamaran among other things.

Fort Myers roofing business owner Casey David Crowther is facing charges he falsely acquired $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and used nearly $700,000 of it to buy a 2020 40-foot Invincible catamaran similar to the one shown here.

Crowther pleaded guilty on two counts of mortgage fraud as his trial began March 23 and was found guilty on four other counts including bank fraud and illegal money transactions June 29.

Days after his conviction in June, attorney William Mallory Kent of Jacksonville, representing Crowther, submitted the notice of appeal of his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta.

The brief focuses on the interchangeable aspect of the PPP funds in question.

"Because money is fungible, Crowther did not violate his loan agreement or his loan certification that PPP loan proceeds would be used to pay PPP authorized expenses (and thereby did not commit bank fraud or make a false statement), solely because money traceable to the PPP loan could be shown to have gone to non-PPP authorized expenses when Crowther nevertheless used otherwise fungible monies to more than satisfy the PPP loan use requirements," a statement in the brief explains.

The brief also said that Crowther’s defense was simple because of that interchangeable aspect: "money is fungible, neither San Cap Bank, nor the SBA nor the CARES Act required segregation or earmarking of PPP loan funds, but permitted commingling of PPP loan proceeds with other monies of the borrower."

The brief says Crowther should be acquitted on all four counts of the conviction because he and Crowther Roofing complied with the requirements of the CARES Act as well as the ambiguous aspect of the CARES Act and the related interpreting rules.

"... therefore the rule of lenity applies, and the ambiguity means defendant could not knowingly engage in criminal conduct. Similarly, defendant argues that the bank fraud and false statement convictions should be overturned because the ambiguous and confusing nature of the CARES Act and related requirements dictate that the government cannot prove the falsity of defendant’s representations."

At the onset of the trial Crowther pled guilty to Counts V and VI, which charged a separate and unrelated bank fraud and false statement in connection with a home mortgage loan transaction.

The Crowther brief also asks for those counts to be revisited.

