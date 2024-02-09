Roofing company owner defrauded customers of $100,000 in North Carolina, cops say

A longtime North Carolina business owner is facing fraud charges, according to deputies.

Several people reported they were defrauded out of money by the 62-year-old, according to a Feb. 8 news release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. The combined amount totaled more than $100,000, deputies said.

A fraud investigation into the man, who owned Coastal Roofing in Morehead City, led to his arrest Feb. 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to Carteret County jail records. He also faces fraud charges from other Carteret County law enforcement agencies, per the sheriff’s office.

As the roofing company’s owner, the man failed to complete multiple contractual agreements with customers, deputies said.

Coastal Roofing has been in business for about 10 years, according to the Better Business Bureau. In the past three years, two customer complaints have been closed against the company, the nonprofit said.

The owner was booked at the Carteret County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond, deputies said. He was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, jail records show.

No attorney information was listed for the man.

Anyone who may have been impacted or have more information can contact 252-728-8400 and request to speak with detectives Courtney Howell or Cory Bishop.

Morehead City is about 95 miles northeast of Wilmington.

