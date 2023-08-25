Roofing crews brave sweltering heatwave to keep Nashville covered
Roofing is a tough job any time of year -- but it's more difficult when you're working on such a hot day.
Roofing is a tough job any time of year -- but it's more difficult when you're working on such a hot day.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
There were boos, yes, but overall a wam reception for the former Red Sox star.
The GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit is here, designed for going out there. It's not priced yet, but will be on display at Overland Expo Mountain West.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Nikon, Coach, Yamaha, Schwinn: A comprehensive guide to what they really want — and what they didn't know they needed.
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
Free your precious memories from the confines of your phone!
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
"It is just the most freeing thing because now I have such a profound love for my entire body because I found the love for my tummy as well." The post Midsize model gets candid about loving her tummy: ‘I truly believe in fighting shame with vulnerability’ appeared first on In The Know.
Hyperhidrosis is a condition that affects millions of people, but remedies do exist!
Forget pricey formulas, this one is cheaper and just as effective, fans say.
This week's deals include discounts on gaming laptops, headphones from Sony and Beats, and our favorite fire pits.