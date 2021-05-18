Roofr just nailed down a second seed round to make new roofing sales a cinch to close

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Roofer Pro. Roof Snap. Acculynx. There's suddenly no shortage of companies offering software to make the lives of roofers and their customers easier. Among these is Roofr, a five-year-old, San Francisco-based, 31-person sales platform for roofing contractors that just raised $4.25 million in post-seed funding led by Bullpen Capital, with participation from Avidbank and previous backer Crosslink Capital.

Cofounder and CEO Rich Nelson is aware of the competition. But as a third-generation roofer by trade, he also knows well that the industry is far from overcoming its reputation as rife with sketchy, flaky contractors whose customers often question whether they need a new roof or suspect the estimates they are given are wildly inflated.

He also knows -- as do his investors -- how big a market opportunity Roofr and its rivals are chasing. "It's a massive, massive market," says Nelson. "On average, every year, roughly five million buildings in the U.S. have their roof replaced" and they spend $50 billion toward that end, he says.

Right now, Roofr is focused exclusively on the helping close that initial sale. It all starts with a picture of a roof that Roofr obtains from partner companies like Nearmap, whose planes cover cities at low altitude to take high-definition pictures, including of roofs; Roofr software then allows these contractors to draw their own roof measurement reports through these drone, blueprint, and satellite images and produce a report, or they can pay Roofr $10 per report to measure the roof for them.

Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 made the software more attractive to both roofing contractors and customers who weren't keen on being in close proximity during the pandemic. Offerings like Roofr's made it possible to quickly and easily send a potential customer a quote without visiting the job site. The bet now is that growing awareness over the product will continue to fuel that momentum.

The company also has new offerings in the pipeline that may also make it more compelling to both roofers and their clients. In addition to quickly providing roofers with measurement data, for example, roofers can now pay a monthly fee to have Roofr auto-populate an estimate based on a specific materials list, as well as the profit margin the roofer wants to incorporate; it also now provides and preserves digital contracts.

As for its current customer base, Nelson says that it includes the largest roofing contractors in North America but that Roofr is even more interested in small businesses, which, while fragmented, represent a much bigger opportunity. He says that there are more than 100,000 registered roofing businesses in the U.S., and that the vast majority are comprised of five employees or less. (Roofr also sells its software to independent insurance adjusters.)

The new round brings Roofr's total funding to $8.25 million. Crosslink led its initial seed round in early 2019. Roofr also raised money from Y Combinator when it passed through the accelerator program in 2017.

Pictured above from left to right: Roofr cofounders Kevin Redman and Rich Nelson. Redman is the company's CTO; Nelson is its CEO.

