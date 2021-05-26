This rooftop bar in Miami was just named one of the best in the country

Miami is awash in rooftop bars, but only one has been named one of the best rooftop bars in the country.

Sugar, sitting above Biscayne Bay on the 40th floor of the EAST Miami Hotel, is the only Florida rooftop bar to make Big 7 Travel’s 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the U.S. list.

“Sugar is exactly the sort of bar you’d expect to find on top of an achingly hip hotel,” the travel website writes. “The sunset views over Biscayne Bay are a big draw, but it’s the brilliantly made cocktails that really get the crowds going. Inspired by Asian flavours, you’ll find cocktails made with Japanese liquors and surprise ingredients, like Thai Chilli.”

Big 7 Travel recommends you order The One in a Melon cocktail, which is made with gin and watermelon puree.

Sugar, which also serves Asian tapas, was no. 4 on the best bar list. The best rooftop bar, according to the website, is the POV Rooftop Bar & Restaurant in the W Washington Hotel in D.C., which “has the most coveted views in the city,” including views of the White House and Washington Monument. Visitors can also “lounge outdoors under the covered awning or take in the cityscape from inside, thanks to crystal clear floor-to-ceiling windows.”

The other bars ranked in the top 10 list are London House Bar (Chicago); Assembly (Philadelphia); Percheron at Crossings Hotel (Kansas City); 9 Mile Station (Atlanta); El Techo (San Francisco); Westlight (Brooklyn); Lookout Rooftop Bar (Boston); and Hot Tin (New Orleans).

