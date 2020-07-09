Rooftop revolution: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry

Kauahou, a worker of the installation company Alromar, sets up solar panels on the roof of a home in Colmenar Viejo

By Nichola Groom, Isla Binnie and Nina Chestney

LOS ANGELES/MADRID/LONDON (Reuters) - The booming rooftop solar panel industry nosedived overnight when the coronavirus forced homeowners to rein in spending and keep their distance from would-be installers.

Now, in their struggle to survive, companies on both sides of the Atlantic are turning to online marketing rather than knocking on doors, using drones to inspect roofs, arranging digital permits and coming up with attractive new financing plans, according to interviews with 12 executives.

At stake is the future of a key driver of the global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy: solar power was the second-fastest growing renewable source after wind in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency.

And rooftop installations, which generate electricity used by homes or businesses rather than feeding into the grid, made up more than 40% of the market before COVID-19 struck.

Energy research firm Wood Mackenzie has slashed its rooftop solar installation forecasts for Europe and the United States by a whopping 30% this year, while lifting its forecast by 3% in Asia, where China provides strong government support.

Joana Palau, 42, a council worker on the Spanish island of Ibiza, was one of the few in her neighbourhood who pressed ahead with a plan to install 12 solar panels on her farmhouse in June: "If I had not been working and did not have the stability of a salary every month, I definitely wouldn't have done it."

By contrast, large-scale solar installations that power the grid have fared relatively well. Wood Mackenzie trimmed its forecast by less than 10% for Europe and barely touched its U.S. outlook as rock-bottom prices, subsidies and government mandates helped insulate larger projects from the pandemic.





'RADICAL SHIFT'

In the United States, the third biggest rooftop solar market after China and Japan, about 80% of the 100,000 job losses in the solar sector so far have been at rooftop installers, the Solar Energy Industries Association said.

Many of the staff who were not laid off, however, began to focus on one of the industry's most persistent challenges: how to cut the cost of identifying homeowners with suitable roofs, and then persuading them to buy panels, executives said.

Quickly, companies made sales appointments virtual.

Leading U.S. installers SunPower Corp <SPWR.O>, Vivint Solar Inc <VSLR.N> and Sunrun Inc <RUN.O> said that reassured potential clients worried about the virus. It also cut the cost of acquiring customers, which Wood Mackenzie puts at nearly $4,000, or 22% of the average $18,000 cost of a U.S. system.

Normally reliant on door-to-door visits, an effective but expensive sales tactic, Vivint trained hundreds of salespeople to canvass by phone as its sales slumped 60% following state lockdowns, Chief Executive David Bywater said.

By early May, sales were down only 30%.

"It was a radical shift," said Bywater, adding that it had hastened Vivint's plan to diversify sales strategies and cut costs: "I hope we never lose that and we accelerate that."

In fact, the strategy was so successful that larger rival Sunrun announced on July 7 that it had agreed to buy Vivint in an all-stock deal valued at $3.2 billion, saving $90 million a year and creating a solar player with half a million customers.

Sunrun bought Vivint because of its focus on direct selling, a model Sunrun Chief Executive Lynn Jurich said had become even more durable during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Both companies are delivering above where we expected."





'GAME CHANGING'

Rival SunPower has also seen a massive shift to digital sales, with about three-quarters of consultations now happening via video chat, up from a 10th previously.

Chief Executive Tom Werner said he expected half of its sales would be digital from now on. He said it was harder to close deals in virtual chats but that was offset by cutting out travel time between appointments.

"Ideally, you have the day when solar is like Amazon, so you can buy and be fulfilled in a very efficient process," he said.

Sunrun, meanwhile, had to pull its salespeople out of stores such as Costco <COST.O> and Home Depot <HD.N> during lockdowns, outlets that had been bringing in nearly a third of its sales.