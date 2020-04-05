Rooftops, laptops, and drive-ins: 25 photos show Palm Sunday celebrations around the world despite quarantines and social distancing

Christians in the Philippines celebrate Palm Sunday on their laptop.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Today is Palm Sunday, which is a Christian holiday that marks the beginning of Holy Week.

Around the world, as churches are closed or severely limited to due the coronavirus pandemic, Christians are finding various ways to observe the holiday.

In Italy, mass was held on the rooftops of churches so people can open their windows and "attend" services.

Christianity is the world's largest religion, with at least 2 billion people counting themselves as Christians in every corner of the planet.

April 5 is Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days of the year in Christianity, as it marks the beginning of Holy Week – the week before Easter. However, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, churches are closed and large gatherings are prohibited, leaving Christians in a scramble to adapt to these new circumstances while observing the holiday.

Thanks to technology and creative thinking, people across the globe are celebrating the holiday today via their laptops, Facebook, rooftops, drive-through churches, and more.

Here's how the world is celebrating Palm Sunday, from the US to Tanzania to Denmark.

Jerusalem, Israel, is normally home to one of the biggest Palm Sunday marches in the world. This year, the streets are essentially empty.

Monks walk through the street during a small Palm Sunday procession going door to door, as the the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is on a strict lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance/Getty Images

Instead, monks are going door to door with masks to help citizens observe the holiday.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is one of the holiest sites in Christianity. Since it's on lockdown, people have resorted to praying at its closed doors.

A woman prays outside the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during the Catholic Palm Sunday.

Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance/Getty Images

The country has a total of 48 deaths due to COVID-19, with just over 8,000 cases, according to Haaretz.

In Illiers-Combray, France, a priest set up his phone to live-stream services on Sunday morning.

French priest Olivier Monnier set up his smart phone on a wooden candlestick facing the altar, before starting to broadcast mass with a video chat application.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

France has been on lockdown since March 17, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown order was extended until at least April 15 after 10 days.

In Harare, Zimbabwe, Father Kennedy Mugute also used his phone to stream Palm Sunday Mass on Facebook Live.

Father Kennedy Mugute, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Harare, is seen in a smartphone screen as he conducts Palm Sunday Mass, which is live-streamed to parishioners on Facebook, in the empty Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Harare, on April 5, 2020.

JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images

Zimbabwe confirmed their first case of the coronavirus on March 20.