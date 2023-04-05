Rookie NYPD cop shot, wounded in Queens

NEW YORK — A rookie NYPD officer was shot and wounded on a side street in Jamaica, Queens, on Wednesday afternoon, according to sources.

The gunman fired on the officer on 160th Street near Jamaica Avenue at about 3:25 p.m., striking the officer in the left leg or stomach, the sources said.

The officer, who graduated from the police academy in December, was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he’s expected to survive, sources said.

The shooter was taken into custody with charges against him pending. Another suspect involved fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.

The wounded officer, the son of an NYPD inspector, graduated in the same academy class as an officer who was wounded on New Year’s Eve in Times Square by a machete-wielding Maine man who had recently converted to Islam, police say.

This is the second NYPD police officer to be shot this year.

Officer Paul Lee was wounded by a teenager around 3 a.m. on Jan. 17 near East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue in Belmont, police said.

Lee and his partner, part of the 48th Precinct’s Public Safety Team, spotted the teen on the street in the early morning and pulled their patrol car over to question him, authorities said. The young man pulled out a .32-caliber gun and started firing, striking the windshield and Lee, who was sitting the passenger seat.

After a brief chase, the 16-year-old was apprehended. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

