Rookie police officer shot and killed during traffic stop, Indiana cops say

Zeferli/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

A 24-year-old police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Indiana, less than a year after joining his small town’s department, officials said.

Noah Shahnavaz, a military veteran who served five years, had only been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months when he pulled over 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, on Sunday, July 31.

It was around 2 a.m. when Shahnavaz performed the stop, Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said at a media briefing Sunday.

The 2012 Buick Lacrosse pulled over and, for “an unknown reason,” Boards II got out of the car and opened fire on Shahnavaz, hitting him at least once.

The rookie officer later died at a hospital, leaving behind a mother, father and siblings, officials said.

Boards sped away from the scene, Keegan said.

Police in Hamilton County spotted the Buick half an hour later. They pursued, kicking off a chase.

Close to the intersection of State Road 37 and 141st Street, officers deployed spike strips or a similar device, destroying the tires on Boards’ vehicle, Keegan said. But he kept going.

As he neared U.S. Interstate 69, officers with the Fishers Police Department were waiting, according to Keegan. They joined the chase and pulled off a PIT maneuver, causing Boards to lose control and crash into a guard rail — at which point he surrendered.

“When is it going to stop?” ISP superintendent Doug Carter asked at the media briefing.

“This young man served this country for five years and chose to come back and serve a local community,” only to be killed in a “senseless act of violence.”

The county prosecutor’s office said that it will be filing charges against Boards, including murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, resisting law enforcement, and more. Prosecutors said they may also pursue the death penalty, depending on what evidence is found by investigators.

Boards is being held at the Hamilton County jail, officials said.

Police officer shot in the face while chasing carjacking suspect, Texas cops say

Professor shoots and kills student after arguing with another man, Georgia cops say

Man shooting his mother is shot and killed by a neighbor at Texas apartment, cops say

‘They shot my daddy.’ Girl sees dad shot in head during gun sale in Alabama, cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Man shoots woman in neck, but the bullet exits and kills him, Texas cops say

    Responding to a 911 call, officers found an empty apartment and a trail of blood, police say.

  • Young voice: US prides itself on being unbiased. Can SCOTUS do the same?

    While it may be impossible to completely end partisan influences, the justices must do what is best not just for their own respective beliefs, but for the well-being of the United States.

  • Change to EVs Means Shift in Auto Company Jobs

    Ford's reported plan to cut thousands of jobs from its internal combustion division has some analysts expecting other automakers to follow suit.

  • Police release photo of theft suspect at a Merced tire shop and ask for public’s help

    Police said a strong-arm robbery was reported just after 6 p.m.. Saturday.

  • Roundup: Mountain lion chased up tree in Simi Valley, more Ventura County news

    Mountain lion in Simi Valley was chased up tree by coyotes, large marijuana grow found at Simi auto shop, plus more Ventura County news.

  • China’s anger with US as Nancy Pelosi refuses to rule out Taiwan trip

    Beijing raised the stakes over Nancy Pelosi’s proposed trip to Taiwan on Sunday with a Chinese air force spokesman warning it would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

  • Pelosi Travels With Delegation to Asia Amid Chinese Warnings Not to Visit Taiwan

    House Speaker led a delegation of Democratic lawmakers to Asia on Sunday in the face of stern warnings from Beijing that the group should avoid a stop in Taiwan. A statement issued Sunday by Mrs. Pelosi’s office said the group’s travels would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan but didn’t address whether Taiwan was still on the itinerary. Mrs. Pelosi (D., Calif.) has long been critical of China on human-rights issues and a visit to Taiwan would make her the most senior politician to visit the island in 25 years.

  • 15-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting at Bradenton condo complex

    A 15-year-old Bradenton boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a Bradenton condominium complex that left another teen dead on Friday, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

  • Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s relative was key in capturing infamous terrorist, agents say: ‘Never saw us coming’

    The case of Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, is one of the longest and most expensive criminal investigations in FBI history. He's serving life without the possibility of parole.

  • Brutal murder in broad daylight prompts George Floyd comparison

    Footage of a Nigerian man being beaten to death in front of onlookers in a small Italian town has prompted protests and claims of worsening racism in the country.

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan," her office said in a press release https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/73122. The release said the visit would include those countries, but did not specify whether Pelosi, who is number 3 in the line of presidential succession, might make other stops.

  • U.S. judge gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced a Saudi-born Canadian man to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in December to aiding Islamic State by working with propagandists who publicized the group's beheading of hostages including American journalist James Foley. Mohammed Khalifa, 39, who grew up in Toronto and left Canada in 2013 for Syria, killed two Syrian soldiers on the group's behalf before his capture by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on his sentence. He was transferred to Federal Bureau of Investigation custody in October last year and pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to providing material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, the department said.

  • Joey Bart homer makes Giants history as hardest Statcast era hit

    Joey Bart's solo shot gave the Giants a five-run lead over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday and was the hardest-hit homer by a Giant since Statcast took over tracking in 2015.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia. In a late-night television address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region, which contains Donetsk as well as the neighboring Luhansk region, needed to leave.

  • Trump endorses Dixon ahead of Michigan GOP governor primary

    Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan's crowded Republican primary for governor, just days before voters choose an opponent to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “She’s pro-God, pro-Gun, and pro-Freedom, and she won’t be stopped!” Trump said in a statement announcing his backing. Trump's endorsement came shortly after his former education secretary, Betsy DeVos, urged him to join her in backing Dixon — and despite Dixon's opponents highlighting that DeVos quit Trump's Cabinet shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Luis Castillo expected to make first Seattle Mariners start at Yankee Stadium

    The Yankees lost to Luis Castillo and the Reds in his second-to-last start before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners.

  • Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89

    Nichols’s career was groundbreaking for Black women on TV

  • House Passes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

    The House narrowly approved a bill outlawing the sale of "assault weapons" on Friday, the first time in almost 30 years that lawmakers have passed a measure to reinstate the expired federal ban.

  • Fort Worth 95-year-old woman shot while sleeping

    Fort Worth police are trying to find out why a home where a 95-year-old woman was sleeping was targeted with gunfire from the street. She was shot but survived. A witness tells FOX 4 he saw three people shoot up the home from the street.

  • Pair of shoes by pond leads investigators to bodies of 3 missing Texas girls, cops say

    A family friend was watching the girls while their mother was at work, investigators said.