Rookie politician hopes to become Taylor County Commissioner

Javier Villareal was born and raised in Taylor County, Texas, is a 9-year veteran employee of the county and hopes to unseat incumbent County Commissioner Randy Williams for Precinct 1. He is running on a platform of change, yet had few concrete goals for the county.

Javier Villarreal, his wife, Jasmine, and a close family friend at the Taylor County Republican Candidate Forum February 5, 2024.

'Heart for service'

Javier Villarreal is a married, father of three who "always puts Christ first." He began working for Taylor County just over nine years ago, where he is an archives specialist. He also has a self-proclaimed "heart for service" as he serves with his local church, helps to feed the homeless, and volunteers with Beyond Trafficking.

At the Taylor County Republican Candidate Forum, Villarreal noted that the cornerstone of his campaign is that "it's time for change," and that "it's time for a new generation of leaders."

Javier Villarreal gives his intro speech at the Taylor County Republican Candidate Forum February 5, 2024.

He also repeated the sentiment that he would "prioritize Taylor County citizens," but did not outline many specific ideas. According to Villarreal he is "a man of not so many words" a phrase he repeated several times throughout the Taylor County Candidate Forum.

'Change brings growth'

Reporter-News recently conducted a phone interview with Villarreal to discuss his election campaign, and why he thinks he would be a good fit for the office. While Villarreal did admit that he does "not have any experience in politics," he hopes that becoming Taylor County Commissioner would be his entry point into the political sphere.

When asked what he hopes he can bring to the Taylor County Commissioners board if elected, he remarked, "Change — change brings growth, and change also brings strength." When asked to elaborate on his ideas, Villarreal then went on to discuss his desire "to ensure the safety of our citizens that live in rural areas."

He then described how he would make sure that there are "speed limit signs and stop signs, and the roads are up to date," ensuring that children who ride on school buses have a safe ride, along with daily commuters.

Villarreal went on to say that if elected he hopes to become more resourceful with the county budget, along with tightening the budget. He also echoed his previous sentiment from the candidate forum that he wants to "build a stronger relationship with Taylor County residents" if elected.

Citizens of Taylor County can vote in the upcoming Primary Elections which are Super Tuesday, March 5.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Rookie politician hopes to become Taylor County Commissioner