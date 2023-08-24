'Rookie' Vivek Ramaswamy dominates first Republican primary debate

Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley during a confrontation at the debate - Win McNamee

Vivek Ramaswamy dominated the first Republican primary debate as his presidential rivals took turns firing attacks at the 38-year-old political newcomer.

Mr Ramaswamy, a multi-millionaire entrepreneur who has never run for office, was branded an “amateur” and a “rookie” but drew applause as Donald Trump’s strongest defender on the stage.

The former US president skipped the debate in Milwaukee but claimed victory over the night as his coinciding interview with Tucker Carlson received more than 100 million views.

The debate in Milwaukee descended into a chaotic shouting match as the eight candidates clashed over Mr Trump’s candidacy and his numerous criminal cases.

All eight candidates during the debate in Milwaukee - Win McNamee

But nearly all of his rivals said they would support his White House bid if he is convicted of a crime and nominated as the party’s presidential candidate, underscoring his continuing dominance.

The 77-year-old is due to surrender at an Atlanta jail on Thursday in connection with his fourth indictment related to a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis, once seen as Mr Trump’s strongest challenger, won applause at times as he leaned into the country’s culture wars.

DeSantis cedes the spotlight

But he frequently ceded the spotlight to Mr Ramaswamy, who has surged in polls to challenge the Florida governor’s second place position.

Mr Ramaswamy has gained traction by presenting himself as a next-generation Trump promising “revolutionary” ideas to dramatically reform US institutions.

He opened by charting his life story, raised in Ohio by Indian parents in modest circumstances and going on to found “multi-billion dollar companies”.

Ron DeSantis has his makeup touched up during a break - Win McNamee

Like Mr Trump, he has made a virtue of his anti-establishment status, boasting of not being “a politician”, adding “it’s going to take an outsider” to win the White House.

In light of the threat he poses to his rivals, Mr Ramaswamy was at the centre of virtually every contentious exchange, from US support for Ukraine to climate change.

He strongly opposed the continued arming of Kyiv, arguing Washington had to prioritise stopping an “invasion” of illegal immigration on the southern border.

‘Now is not the time for on-the-job training’

Mike Pence, the former vice president, gave a forceful rebuttal to Mr Ramaswamy, telling him: “Now is not the time for on-the-job training”.

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, crossed swords with Mr Ramaswamy over Mr Trump’s indictments.

At one point, he told the 38-year-old he “sounds like ChatGPT”, branding him an “amateur”.

But Mr Christie found himself drowned out by boos from the audience as he denounced Mr Trump’s conduct as “beneath” the office of the presidency.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, has lagged in polls but captured the spotlight in contentious discussions over Ukraine and abortion.

She also took a swipe at Mr Trump and several on-stage rivals for excessive federal spending and promised fiscal responsibility.

“You have Ron DeSantis. You’ve got Tim Scott. You’ve got Mike Pence. They all voted to raise the debt. And Donald Trump added eight trillion to our debt,” she said. “I think it’s time for an accountant in the White House.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.