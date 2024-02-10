Room to grow: Lambcakes debuts larger downtown bakery space

Feb. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Chad Lamb spent the past month preparing to debut his new, larger Lambcakes Bakery.

But in some ways, the day has been approaching for the past seven years, he said on Friday.

"On day one, after we opened on Franklin Street in 2017, I knew I was going to need more space," Lamb said.

"Now, we have it."

The well-known downtown bakery moved one block away from its previous location, into the Cambria County- owned Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St.

It gives Lamb's customers seating for 25 guests, a wide-open view of Central Park and space to host cake-decorating classes and catered gatherings, he said.

"We even put a space where kids can play, while their parents are chilling and having a cup of coffee," Lamb said, gesturing to a play area in one corner of the dining area.

Lamb said that he's able to expand seating for as many as 80 people inside.

But it's his hand-baked creations that are the main draw at Lambcakes.

He said "western Pennsylvania classics" such as gobs, raisin-filled cookies and chocolate chip cookies rank among his top sellers.

The bakery also features cinnamon rolls, cake pops and other treats — in addition to the custom-order cakes, cupcakes and other creations that typically keep Lamb's staff busy.

Lamb said he currently has a staff of three people, but is planning to begin interviews in the coming weeks to "hopefully double" the staff.

Lamb said that he had invitations to locate elsewhere in Cambria County, but he had no desire to leave downtown Johnstown.

"There's a vibe downtown that you can't get anywhere else in our area," Lamb said, referencing Pennsylvania Highlands Community College's and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's incoming investments in the business district.

Lambcakes' new bakery is one of several businesses relocating or opening downtown this month, including Redemption Fitness gym at 442 Main St.

"Back when I first opened down here, people tried saying we'd never survive," he said, "but time after time, the small businesses that open here keep proving them wrong."

"You can really feel the momentum now," he said.

Store hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.