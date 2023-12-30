New resource room helps prepare DHS students for college, career

Dec. 30—DANVILLE — A cluttered storage room at Danville High School has been transformed into a student-friendly space chockfull of resources about college preparation and career opportunities.

The Viking College and Career Lab, which is located near the circle drive entrance, is a prominent part of the DHS Future Problem Solvers' "Future Forward" project this school year. They will submit their project in February to be judged during the regional Illinois Future Problem Solving competition.

The team of a little more than a dozen students had just hatched the idea for the resource room project at the beginning of the school year when they found out they had to make the room become a reality ... and fast.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Chicago Heights), who is co-chair of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce and represents northern Vermilion County including Danville, needed to find a place for an anti-gun violence panel she had planned for mid-September.

Since Kelly and mental health experts were especially interested in talking candidly with Downstate teens about how gun violence affects them, Kelly preferred a somewhat private, comfortable space at DHS.

"She wanted to become more familiar with Downstate and how young people think," FPS member Dayo White, a sophomore, said. "We talked about how to solve gun violence, and she brought those ideas to Congress."

The rush to renovate the storage room lasted a couple of weeks. District 118 employees removed the clutter and cleaned and freshly painted the storage room, while FPS members ordered and assembled furniture and placed live plants around the space to evoke a student lounge vibe.

"It was like a miracle unfolding," DHS history teacher and FPS adviser Lori Woods said.

"It was definitely a catalyst in getting this room put together," FPS Team Captain Isaiah Easton, a DHS senior, said of the congresswoman's meeting. "The room had been used as storage over the summer."

Dozens of students now visit the Viking College and Career Lab to meet with guidance counselors and to find information about college admissions, financial aid, SAT exam preparation, and career readiness.

"People can come here during lunch and after school to work on scholarship and FAFSA applications," Isaiah said.

When the new resource room was ready to be opened to the students, FPS member and sophomore Abigail Rice said it was promoted on DHS' Channel 1 News broadcast and on fliers posted around the school.

"In our English classes we also did an interest survey," Abigail said.

The survey not only gathered information about what resources students wanted, but it also benefited DHS' curriculum office and administration, Woods said.

Isaiah told State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign), who visited DHS and the FPS team earlier this month, that the idea to create such a resource room for students sprung out of necessity.

"A lot of us growing up and, at DHS, those of us who are college bound, we see college resources, but they're not accessible to us," Isaiah said. "We have a lack of resources because we're a rural, high poverty area."

A common perception among DHS students is that Champaign-Urbana teens have an advantage accessing college-related resources because of their proximity to the University of Illinois, according to Isaiah.

"So now students know there are resources here, and it's a place for students to collaborate," Isaiah said of the space. "Besides college resources, we needed to include information about jobs and the military.

"It's a blend of all our ideas," he added. "This room is to help people prepare for their futures."

Faraci shared with students his career journey from being a server at his family's restaurant to becoming state senator earlier this year.

FPS members then shared their career aspirations: teacher, psychological help for adolescents, mechanical engineer, business or computer science field, therapist, and medical field.

"There's a real need for teachers and people in the medical field," Faraci said.

Isaiah believes the opening of the Viking College and Career Lab has prompted many students to start thinking about their future.

"A lot of the people hadn't started thinking about college until this year," he said.

FPS member Eric Biggs, a DHS junior, said he and other students who have been involved in District 118's Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program have been "talking about college since seventh grade."

But Eric said he realizes not all students are involved in AVID, a college and career readiness program that helps teach students to be organized and how to read and comprehend and to take notes more effectively.

"We're doing it to get students involved and to encourage student engagement," he said of the resource room.

Woods agreed, adding that encouraging student involvement has "been one of the biggest issues since COVID."

"Symbolically speaking, this has been a labor of love. Everything on the walls was made by us," Eric said of the Viking College and Career Lab. "We want to succeed and give other students the resources to succeed."