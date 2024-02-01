Room In The Inn works to open shelter for local Columbia homeless: 'By the grace of God'

From left, Rev. Jeff Kane and architect Justin Hicks stand in what will be a future Room In The Inn shelter for local Columbia homeless families, which will include bedrooms, a kitchen, laundry room and gathering space to provide transitional programs.

The mission and ministry of Columbia's Room In The Inn is to remain steadfast in providing a temporary safe place to sleep for those experiencing homelessness in Maury County and the surrounding area over the last seven years.

And while the nonprofit has offered services and the bare necessities to its clients for the better part of a decade, one of its top goals has always been to open a permanent shelter.

That dream is now on the cusp of becoming a reality with the construction of "Grace House," a home that will serve those experiencing homelessness. The home is projected for completion this summer.

The new build will kickstart a new chapter for Room In The Inn's continued work, says Columbia Room In The Inn founder Rev. Jeff Kane of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the mastermind behind the long-awaited project.

Grace House, located at 1131 Mapleash Ave., has been a project under construction over the last year and a half, transforming a former East Columbia Church into what will become a shelter for homeless and displaced families.

Grace House, a new shelter off Mapleash Avenue for Columbia's Room In The Inn nonprofit, is being prepped with the goal to open during the spring and summer of 2024.

Once completed, Grace House will feature four fully-furnished rooms, as well as a kitchen, laundry room and community gathering space.

The home would be designed to serve at least four families with children, Kane said.

The shelter aims to house families in an environment that is not only warm and providing, but also peaceful for its residents. It will also focus on transition, with programs to help the families it services find solutions, leading to a better life.

The Columbia Room In the Inn nonprofit, with origins of Nashville's Room in the Inn, will have an office and provide oversight at Grace House.

"They can take care of their families, do their laundry, have warm meals, and we can take care of them 360. And it's a nice country setting out here, nice and quiet, which I think is going to be really great. Children will have a yard to play in, and there's a farm nearby," Kane said. "This will be strictly for families with children."

Unhoused population in city and across state

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness in Tennessee has been on the rise since 2017, with nearly 11 people for every 10,000 residents. Tennessee also ranks 20th for the highest rate of homeless people nationwide.

In January, it is estimated that more than 568,000 people have experienced the fear and discomfort of homelessness in the U.S. when temperatures dipped into the single digits, with wind chills falling into the negative in the Southern Tennessee region.

In 2023, Columbia's Room In The Inn served nearly 100 clients, Kane said, but that doesn't include the growing number of potential clients on the nonprofit's waiting list.

Felicia Patrick speaks with a neighbor from her bed at her room at the Columbia Inn through the "Room in the Inn" program in Columbia, Tenn. on Feb. 14, 2023.

The number of children experiencing homelessness in Maury County Public Schools, which is classified as not having a permanent residence according to the federal McKinney-Vento Act, is 116, according to Jack Cobb, school district communications director.

Last year, the school district reported 90 children affect by homelessness.

The long journey to finding a 'home'

Establishing a permanent shelter goes back to the beginning of Room In The Inn, but the journey included a few more complications, than initially expected.

Finding the right location, fundraising, as well as enduring the rigorous task of abiding by the city's codes has been a journey through the house's completion process, Kane said.

In 2019, the nonprofit ceased housing residents at the Westminster church due to fire marshal codes. Once taking residence in partnership with Columbia Inn, Columbia Room In The Inn secured 20 rooms a few years ago, which eventually decreased to 10 rooms last year due to funding.

Architect Justin Hicks explains construction work being done at Grace House, a new shelter for Room In The Inn located off Mapleash Avenue in Columbia.

Once those troubles began, it was time to put all Room In The Inn's efforts into creating a permanent shelter, Kane said, but one that focused more on families and children.

However, the needs are much greater than simply providing a roof over their heads, Kane explained.

"We've had success with helping kids stay in school, or if there's things like dental work, eyewear and just the want to succeed in life," Kane said. "We want this to be a transition program, where people can work and make that effort. And if they don't, there are plenty of people in line who need it."

Community effort

Construction efforts included gutting the new space, drafting plans and putting in a little elbow grease that comes with taking on a major construction project.

Architect Justin Hicks has been hard at work overseeing the project, but he says the project has been a collaboration with multiple companies, local contractors and sponsors who have given time, money and a little faith in seeing Room In The Inn's dream come to fruition.

"The vision for it was to create a place for homeless families to be nurtured, loved on, a place where they are comfortable, safe, warm and fed," Hicks said. "This is a very exciting thing, to have a place, a home for the families and a place for the ministry to grow over the next decade."

Architect Justin Hicks shows some of the construction work in revitalizing a former church off Mapleash Avenue, which is being turned into a shelter for Columbia's Room In The Inn nonprofit, which provides shelter and transitional programs for local homeless families.

After the Westminster operation ceased, Room In The Inn had been housing its clients at Columbia Inn, which was more or less temporary housing. Once the new facility started taking shape, Kane said the board decided to terminate its lease with the hotel in December and focus 100% on building up Grace House.

"We wanted to pool all of our money to focus on Grace House, focus on families with children and what we can do best," Kane said. "Single mothers are the most vivacious and aggressive when it comes to their children, and we found that they really work the program to get back on their feet. This is where God is calling us, and we've found that God's blessing has been best when we work with families with children."

Spreading God's work to those who need it most

Room In The Inn's mission, Kane says, is more than simply providing temporary housing to its clients, but serving as a gateway to a new, better life.

This includes holding its clients accountable to work, keep a clean house and ensure their children remain in school.

In his experience working closely with clients, Kane said that homelessness, while an important issue, is often just the tip of the iceberg.

"Once you peel back one layer, you find out they were either abused, their parents were incarcerated or addicts, they were sexually assaulted or maybe they don't even know how to do laundry or other basic functions," Kane said. "Their kids are also sometimes embarrassed to even go to school. We offer them services like dental work, eyes, things like that. It's really about hope, we offer them hope."

Room In The Inn's new Grace House shelter will feature four rooms for local homeless families, as well as a kitchen, laundry room and additional group space and is set to open up later this year.

As Maury County's only shelter for the homeless, Kane said the organization's ultimate dream is that Room In The Inn's work will spread to other communities, and that more shelters will open in the future.

"It's offering the 360-service, but also life skills, and the people involved really want to help give them those life skills," Hicks said. "Being in this scenario, they are expected to take care of themselves, and be taught how to do it. Comparatively speaking to everything that's been offered before, this is a major improvement. Prior to this year, there was no place to really do that."

