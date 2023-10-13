Room for victims of violence renamed in honor of late prosecutor

Late Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop knew domestic violence cases were not like any other.

"Gary recognized that domestic violence victims were experiencing trauma," Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher said. "Because of the trauma they were experiencing, we as prosecutors needed to treat them a bit differently and handle their cases differently."

In addition to assigning one of his assistant prosecutors to focus on domestic violence cases, Bishop dedicated an office to victims, a place where they could meet in private with attorneys.

Schumacher returned the favor on Wednesday, what would have been Bishop's 64th birthday, by renaming the space the Bishop Room. Plaques inside and outside the room will memorialize the man who served the citizens of Richland County as prosecutor from 2017-2023.

He also was a longtime assistant prosecutor, coming here in 2005.

"We are all familiar with Gary's dedication to public service," Schumacher said. "There is no better way to commemorate his dedication than to dedicate this room to him on his birthday and during Domestic Violence Awareness Month."

Bishop died May 8 from esophageal cancer. He announced in November that he had been diagnosed with esophageal and stomach cancer.

Bishop actually was diagnosed on Aug. 30, 2022, and was in and out of the hospital for the next eight months. He underwent surgery on Jan. 30.

He went back and forth on whether to continue his job until his wife Mel gave him some advice.

"I told him, 'You've got to make up your mind. We can't do this back and forth stuff,''' she told the News Journal at a memorial service for Bishop this past spring.

Mel Bishop was on hand for Wednesday's dedication.

"It means the world to me because I have always known how passionate Gary was about (justice for victims of) domestic violence," she said. "When they reached out and asked me to be here, I said 'absolutely.'''

In 2017, Bishop dedicated the same room to victims of violence. It used to house the now-defunct unsolved homicide unit.

"While small, this is Gary's vision," Schumacher said. "This is a place that is separate from our offices that are stacked with files.

"We can meet here to talk about the victim's needs, to talk about the victim's vulnerabilities, to talk about things that are not just the victim's case. This is where we break down barriers.

"This is Gary's room."

Schumacher said Bishop wanted a place that would foster care, communication and safety.

She also talked in general about domestic violence in honor of the month.

"Domestic violence does occur, and we should not acquiesce to that," Schumacher said. "We have made strides as to why it occurs. We've made strides as to how it occurs. We've made strides as to how to recognize when it's occurring.

"We still have more work to do."

