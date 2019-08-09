The Roomba 671 robot vacuum is on sale at Amazon — save $120

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: Snag the essential iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum for $229.99 at Amazon. It's typically $349.99, so you'll save $120 or 34%. (But hurry: This offer expires at midnight on Aug. 9.)

Basically every movie or show involving the future predicted that one day we’d have flying cars, personal robots, and teleportation devices. And although we may not have teleportation devices yet, flying cars and robots have become a major part of our reality. (Kinda)

The Jetsons weren’t too far off with their depiction of robot maid Rosie. Robot vacuums essentially take the manual work out of vacuuming and clean your floor or carpet so you don’t have to. They’ve become a household necessity and favorite among pretty much everyone simply because they make life just a little bit easier. Read more...

More about Tech, Amazon, Roomba, Robot Vacuums, and Mashable Shopping