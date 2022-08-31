Rooming house tenant indicted in triple homicide case, DA says

A tenant at a rooming house in Bethel Grove who told police last year that he “just lost it” after he shot four other tenants was indicted on murder charges Tuesday, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Jermel Cortez Keaton, 33, on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shootings happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 27, 2021, at a rooming house in the 2500 block of Dunn Avenue just west of Lamar Avenue.

Police found Marlon Moore, 49, dead in the front yard and sisters Ashley and Tiffany Pettaway – ages 30 and 26 – dead inside the house, according to the D.A.’s office.

A 59-year-old man also was shot multiple times and survived his injuries.

The landlord notified police that Keaton, the shooter, wanted to turn himself in and that Keaton apologized to him for “messing up” his house.

Keaton told investigators that the others had been threatening him and that he “just lost it” and began shooting.

Marty McAfee, the attorney who represented Keaton, talked to FOX13 in July 2021.

“It was obvious after just a few minutes of meeting Mr. Keaton that there are some mental health problems here,” said McAfee. “There are no winners when these kinds of things happen.”

At McAfee’s request, a judge ordered Keaton to undergo a mental evaluation.

At the time of the shooting, a woman who said she was Keaton’s girlfriend told FOX13 that Keaton said the devil made him do it.

Keaton is currently being held on a $3 million bond.

