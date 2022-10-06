Roommate arrested in Purdue University dorm room killing

A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday and charged with murdering his roommate.

Ji Min Sha, 22, was accused of killing Varun Manish Chheda, 20, early Wednesday morning. Police said that Sha called them after the incident and turned himself in.

University cops found Chheda, a data science major from Indianapolis, dead around 12:45 a.m. in McCutcheon Residence Hall.

Sha, a cybersecurity major from Seoul, was held on a preliminary murder charge. The county coroner said Chheda died from “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.”

Police are still investigating a possible motive.

“I believe this was unprovoked and senseless,” Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels called the incident “as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event,” he added.

With News Wire Services